mobile app bar

How Logan Sargeant’s Crash at Dutch GP Cost Williams More Than Just Millions

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
How Logan Sargeant’s Crash at Dutch GP Cost Williams More Than Just Millions

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Logan Sargeant’s 2024 season went from bad to worse after a massive shunt during FP3 at the 2024 Dutch GP. The Williams driver touched the grass at the exit of turn 4, in wet conditions, and slammed his FW46 into the right-hand side barriers.

Sargeant‘s stricken Williams was then engulfed in flames and he did not take part in qualifying later that day. The repair bill is now estimated to be in the millions, but according to former F1 mechanic, Marc Priestley, the damage is more than just about money.

Sargeant has suffered several crashes already this season. One of his big shunts happened in FP1 of the 2024 Japanese GP weekend. As things stand, the American driver has wracked up a repair bill of over $3 million for the Grove-based team. According to Priestley, this is money spent in the wrong direction.

World Destructors’ Championship – After Netherlands
byu/basspro24chevy informula1

The Briton explained on his YouTube channel, “That’s millions of dollars out of a very tight budget in F1 these years where if you are spending money on rebuilding cars — you’re not able to spend that same money on development, on bringing new upgrades and making the car go faster.”

Williams is an already cash-strapped team. Further, with such massive repair bills, the team is not able to focus their resources on 2025 and beyond — which will be crucial for the team given Carlos Sainz has signed a multi-year deal with them from 2025 onwards.

Sargeant could ruin Sainz’s Williams debut

The Grove-based team already find themselves in a precarious situation. They are only ninth in the constructors’ championship this year with just four points to their name. The car has been draggy and not in line with their ambitions of fighting in the upper echelons of the midfield.

Moreover, Sainz’s signing is crucial for Williams to rebuild their glorious past. The Spaniard was promised rapid developmental progress, however, this latest financial setback could cost the British team months of development time and ruin certain key aspects of their 2025 challenger.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these