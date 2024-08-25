How Many Times Has Logan Sargeant Crashed in 2024?

Logan Sargeant began the 2024 season hoping to make amends for a rather underwhelming rookie campaign last year. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone his way so far, and if there’s one thing he’s carried over from 2023, it’s the high number of crashes on the track.

Sargeant was under the spotlight in Zandvoort on Saturday. He lost control and hit the barriers at turn 4, following which his car burst into flames. “I’m good”, Sargeant said in the aftermath of the impact and jumped out when he noticed the flames.

RED FLAG Logan Sargeant suffers a heavy crash but he’s out of the car #F1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/zsGoU1pRz9 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2024

Williams was unable to field Sargeant’s car for qualifying, so he will start the Dutch GP from the back of the grid on Sunday. Repairing his car will require significant expenditure, which unfortunately has been a recurring trend in the American’s F1 career.

Sargeant’s crashes in 2024

This wasn’t Sargeant’s first crash with Williams, nor his first of the 2024 season. He has racked up the damage bill heavily for the Grove-based outfit, and his Zandvoort shunt wouldn’t have helped.

Previously in 2024, the Fort Lauderdale-born driver had crashed three times — Japan, Canada, and Miami.

Japanese GP

This came just two weeks after Alex Albon‘s crash in Melbourne, which damaged the FW46 beyond repair. Thus, Sargeant had to sit out from the Australian GP to allow his more experienced teammate, Albon, to take part in the race.

In Suzuka, Sargeant went wide during one of his runs in FP1 and lost control of his car when he touched the grass. He ended up in the barriers at turn seven, bringing out the red flag.

It led to massive damage to the FW46’s front suspension and gearbox.

Miami GP

Sargeant’s crash in his home race in Florida was arguably not his fault. Haas’ Kevin Magnussen was battling with the American driver midway through the race when they made contact.

Sargeant came off worse and went into the barriers at turn 3, bringing out the safety car, and his race to an end. The stewards too, felt that Magnussen was at fault and handed the Dane a 10-second time penalty.

Canadian GP

Sargeant’s third crash of the season also came in North America, during the Canadian GP in Montreal. In rainy conditions, Sargeant lost control of the FW46 yet again — and hit the barriers on the 26th lap of the race.

SAFETY CAR Logan Sargeant has crashed in the first sector! He is out of the car.#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/oX5ChDYHxD — Autosport (@autosport) June 9, 2024

Once again, he was forced to retire from the race, adding another nail to the coffin of his imminent departure from Williams.

Sargeant cost Williams $4.3 million in damages in 2023

Williams — a team that has been struggling with finances — had to pay a huge damage bill in 2023, owing to Sargeant’s crashes. The rookie driver cost the British outfit $4.3 million, which was the most out of any driver on the grid.

Plus, Sargeant wasn’t getting the results, and earned just one point in 22 races last season. In 2024, things didn’t improve much, as he is yet to open his account. Thus, Williams announced just before the summer break that they would be parting ways with the 23-year-old, replacing him with Carlos Sainz.