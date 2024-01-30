How Long Is Charles Leclerc’s New Contract With Ferrari?

Recently, Charles Leclerc extended his contract with Ferrari, thereby ending all rumors of him leaving the Maranello-based outfit. However, there was something unusual about his renewal announcement. Ferrari did not announce how long Leclerc was signing for, leading to all sorts of speculations.

Now, Race.com reveals that Leclerc’s contract with Ferrari will last until the 2029 season. This will be huge for Leclerc, and fans of Ferrari because it ties him down to the team until three years after the new regulation changes take effect.

Earlier, there were reports that Leclerc signed a deal only until 2026 which seemed bizarre because Ferrari’s long-term interests concern the Monegasque driver. Optimistic fans, on the other hand, seemed to think that Ferrari gave a blank contract to Leclerc, meaning that he can stay till whenever he wants.

That of course, wasn’t the case. But the most trusted sources at the moment point towards a new five-year deal for him.

Lando Norris also signs a similar kind of contract extension to Charles Leclerc

Soon after Charles Leclerc’s contract renewal became public knowledge, Lando Norris announced that he too was extending his stay at McLaren. Like Leclerc, Norris’ contract length was also a mystery.

However, most people seem to be certain that he too will stay beyond 2026. In 2022, the Briton signed a deal that tied him to McLaren until 2025 but any deal signed beyond that will at least be a few years long.

With this, the question that arises is why F1 teams aren’t disclosing the length of the contracts anymore. It could be to prevent other teams from signing one of their drivers in the foreseeable future at the right time.

Often, when a driver is in the final year of his contract, rivals try swooping up a pre-contract deal between the two parties. This becomes difficult for the team, who the driver is a part of at the moment. This is because the sides have to enter the market, looking for a replacement.

Lando Norris’ contract length isn’t official yet. But like Leclerc’s, most feel that it will also go well beyond the onset of the 2026 regulations.