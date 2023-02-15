HomeSearch

How Many F1 Championships Have Teams Won?

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published 15/02/2023

How Many F1 Championships Have Teams Won?

Formula 1 is one of the most popular sports of all time. Some of the most famous athletes of all time have been F1 drivers including the likes of Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Ayrton Senna. There have been millions of fans all over the world who have closely followed and idolized these drivers as they won championships.

However, the opportunities these drivers get are because of the teams that take part in the sport. There have been a huge number of teams who have taken part in F1 since the sport began in 1950, but a select few have been able to bag the coveted constructors’ championship.

The most successful constructor of all time is Ferrari, who has won 16 titles. Even in the drivers’ championship, the Italian outfit leads with 15 drivers’ championships belonging to drivers representing the Maranello-based squad. However, many other teams have won championships over the years.

Complete list of F1 Constructors’ Championship wins:

Ferrari is the most successful F1 team of all time by quite some margin. This makes them arguably one of the biggest names in the sport’s history, even though success has eluded the camp in recent years. Ferrari hasn’t won a Title in the last 15 years, and it is something they want to change in the coming season.

Williams is another huge name in F1, but they have become a backmarker in recent years. Talking about the modern era of F1, the most successful teams have been Mercedes and Red Bull. Since 2010, no team other than them have won Championships.

On top of that, there are several teams who have won the Title just once. Take Brawn GP for example, who debuted in the sport in 2009, won the Championship with Jenson Button winning the drivers’ crown, and then disbanded.

Here is a complete list of every single F1 Constructors Champion ever:

TeamNumber of Titles
Ferrari16
Williams9
McLaren8
Mercedes8
Lotus7
Red Bull5
Cooper2
Brabham2
Renault2
Vanwall1
BRM1
Matra1
Tyrell1
Benetton1
Brawn1

Complete list of F1 Drivers’ Championship wins:

Till date, there have been 73 titles awarded among 34 drivers in F1 history. The most successful F1 driver of all time is a tag that is shared between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. Both drivers have 7 championships to their name, but it’s something Hamilton can change as he still has time to win his eighth.

Currently, there are three F1 world champions in the F1 grid among 20 drivers. They are Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.

Here is a complete list of every single F1 Drivers Champion ever:

DriverChampionships
Michael Schumacher7
Lewis Hamilton7
Juan Manuel Fangio5
Alain Prost4
Sebastian Vettel4
Jack Brabham3
Jackie Stewart3
Niki Lauda3
Nelson Piquet3
Ayrton Senna3
Alberto Ascari2
Graham Hill2
Jim Clark2
Emerson Fittipaldi2
Mika Hakkinen2
Fernando Alonso2
Max Verstappen2
Giuseppe Farina1
Mike Hawthorn1
Phil Hill1
John Surtees1
Denny Hulme1
Jochen Rindt1
James Hunt1
Mario Andretti1
Jody Scheckter1
Alan Jones1
Keke Rosberg1
Nigel Mansell1
Damon Hill1
Jacques Villeneuve1
Kimi Raikkonen1
Jenson Button1
Nico Rosberg1

Who won 2022 Formula 1 Championship?

At the start of the 2022 season, fans were expecting a season long battle between Ferrari and Red Bull. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen did go back and forth in the first few races, but as the year progressed, Ferrari’s challenge gradually faded away.

In the end, Verstappen won his second consecutive world championship in dominant fashion with four races to spare. Red Bull too, returned to the top step of the podium by winning their first constructors’ championship since the 2013 season.

 

 

