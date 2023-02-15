How Many F1 Championships Have Teams Won?

Formula 1 is one of the most popular sports of all time. Some of the most famous athletes of all time have been F1 drivers including the likes of Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Ayrton Senna. There have been millions of fans all over the world who have closely followed and idolized these drivers as they won championships.

However, the opportunities these drivers get are because of the teams that take part in the sport. There have been a huge number of teams who have taken part in F1 since the sport began in 1950, but a select few have been able to bag the coveted constructors’ championship.

Lewis Hamilton vs. Michael Schumacher: Who is the greatest? https://t.co/FlwC5DKdZy pic.twitter.com/LfBnWJ0BAr — CNN International (@cnni) October 26, 2020

The most successful constructor of all time is Ferrari, who has won 16 titles. Even in the drivers’ championship, the Italian outfit leads with 15 drivers’ championships belonging to drivers representing the Maranello-based squad. However, many other teams have won championships over the years.

Also read: Why is Daniel Ricciardo not racing in 2023 F1 season?

Complete list of F1 Constructors’ Championship wins:

Ferrari is the most successful F1 team of all time by quite some margin. This makes them arguably one of the biggest names in the sport’s history, even though success has eluded the camp in recent years. Ferrari hasn’t won a Title in the last 15 years, and it is something they want to change in the coming season.

Williams is another huge name in F1, but they have become a backmarker in recent years. Talking about the modern era of F1, the most successful teams have been Mercedes and Red Bull. Since 2010, no team other than them have won Championships.

On top of that, there are several teams who have won the Title just once. Take Brawn GP for example, who debuted in the sport in 2009, won the Championship with Jenson Button winning the drivers’ crown, and then disbanded.

Here is a complete list of every single F1 Constructors Champion ever:

Team Number of Titles Ferrari 16 Williams 9 McLaren 8 Mercedes 8 Lotus 7 Red Bull 5 Cooper 2 Brabham 2 Renault 2 Vanwall 1 BRM 1 Matra 1 Tyrell 1 Benetton 1 Brawn 1

Also read: Why Did Valtteri Bottas Leave Mercedes?

Complete list of F1 Drivers’ Championship wins:

Till date, there have been 73 titles awarded among 34 drivers in F1 history. The most successful F1 driver of all time is a tag that is shared between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. Both drivers have 7 championships to their name, but it’s something Hamilton can change as he still has time to win his eighth.

Currently, there are three F1 world champions in the F1 grid among 20 drivers. They are Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.

Here is a complete list of every single F1 Drivers Champion ever:

Driver Championships Michael Schumacher 7 Lewis Hamilton 7 Juan Manuel Fangio 5 Alain Prost 4 Sebastian Vettel 4 Jack Brabham 3 Jackie Stewart 3 Niki Lauda 3 Nelson Piquet 3 Ayrton Senna 3 Alberto Ascari 2 Graham Hill 2 Jim Clark 2 Emerson Fittipaldi 2 Mika Hakkinen 2 Fernando Alonso 2 Max Verstappen 2 Giuseppe Farina 1 Mike Hawthorn 1 Phil Hill 1 John Surtees 1 Denny Hulme 1 Jochen Rindt 1 James Hunt 1 Mario Andretti 1 Jody Scheckter 1 Alan Jones 1 Keke Rosberg 1 Nigel Mansell 1 Damon Hill 1 Jacques Villeneuve 1 Kimi Raikkonen 1 Jenson Button 1 Nico Rosberg 1

Who won 2022 Formula 1 Championship?

At the start of the 2022 season, fans were expecting a season long battle between Ferrari and Red Bull. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen did go back and forth in the first few races, but as the year progressed, Ferrari’s challenge gradually faded away.

Celebrate our fifth #F1 Constructors’ Championship by winning a signed @IAmAutomobilist poster 😍 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 27, 2022

In the end, Verstappen won his second consecutive world championship in dominant fashion with four races to spare. Red Bull too, returned to the top step of the podium by winning their first constructors’ championship since the 2013 season.