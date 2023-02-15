Why is Daniel Ricciardo not racing in 2023 F1 season?

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most popular drivers in F1 today. He has been a fan favorite since his Red Bull days, but his fame has grown immensely over the last few years, especially due to Drive to Survive. Hence, it is a surprise that a driver like him won’t be a part of the grid in 2023.

Ricciardo’s most successful stint in F1 came when he was at Red Bull between 2014 and 2018. That era was completely dominated by Mercedes, but Ricciardo managed to keep the team in the hunt for regular podium places and even got seven race wins.

However, the rise of Max Verstappen and a desire to try something new made Ricciardo take the tough call of leaving Red Bull. His first move was to Renault, but two years at the Enstone-based outfit did not quite work out, as it was clear that the team was not progressing as fast as he would have wanted to.

Why won’t Daniel Ricciardo be in F1?

After two underwhelming years with Renault, Ricciardo decided to move to McLaren. Unlike the former, the Woking-based squad was actually tipped to make huge strides and with a pairing of Ricciardo and Lando Norris, times were exciting for fans of the papaya outfit.

Unfortunately, Ricciardo’s two seasons at McLaren turned out to be a nightmare. Norris comprehensively outperformed throughout their time together as teammates, and other than a solitary win at Monza in 2021, the Aussie had no defining moments.

Who’s ready for the Monza episode of Drive To Survive? 😉🍿🇮🇹 We hear a certain Netflix crew was with @McLarenF1 according to @danielricciardo on @PardonMyTake 👀#F1 pic.twitter.com/tLkQo19Qjb — Formula 1 (@F1) September 17, 2021

Midway into the 2022 campaign, McLaren pulled the plug on Ricciardo’s contract and parted ways. This came despite the fact that the Perth-born driver had another year left on his deal. Ricciardo lost his place in McLaren, and soon, lost his place in the F1 grid altogether.

Why did no F1 team sign Ricciardo?

Ricciardo is one of the most experienced drivers in F1, so it is obvious that teams had an eye out for him. According to multiple sources, likes of Haas and Williams did try signing him. The 33-year-old, however, did not want to remain in F1 just for the sake of it.

Ricciardo’s aim was to race for a top team or be on the sidelines, and he chose the latter. Instead of struggling as a backmarker, he returned to Red Bull as a third driver for the team, and will help them with reserve duties.

Looking forward to returning home 😊 https://t.co/cT3yFUXBhz — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) November 23, 2022

The fact that he’s a third driver means that he won’t be getting opportunities to race in Grand Prixs unless Verstappen or Sergio Perez are unavailable. Hence, Ricciardo won’t be racing in F1 in 2023.