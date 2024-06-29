Max Verstappen Reveals Japan Brings the ‘Better Person’ Out in Him

Max Verstappen built an image of himself as being super aggressive on the track. Combined with the strict upbringing of Jos Verstappen, many assumed the Dutchman’s personality would be the same off it as well. However, that’s far from the reality. In fact, he becomes an even nicer human being when he steps foot in a particular country.

“Honestly, I become a better person when I’m in Japan”, said Verstappen in Sportbible’s video. Explaining the reason behind it, he added, “Because they’re so nice. It’s honestly really good. When you feel like maybe you’re not being a good person, then spend a few weeks in Japan. It will make you a better person.”

Verstappen is a completely different person off the track. He isn’t flashy and shies away from the public eye. Whatever free time he gets, he spends with his friends, gaming, or with his partner Kelly Piquet and her daughter Penelope. On the track, it is a different story.

Verstappen’s aggression on track reached its peak in 2021. Entangled in a tight fight with Lewis Hamilton, the Dutchman wouldn’t give his competitor even an inch of space. Hamilton had to back off multiple times to avoid crashes knowing that Verstappen wouldn’t. Hamilton was right, taking Silverstone and Monza into account.

However, since the new ground effect era began, Verstappen has been the dominant force. Winning the race by a country mile, the Dutchman doesn’t need to show any aggression and cruises home to victories.

Lately, however, Red Bull’s rivals have closed the gap, and the Verstappen of old could make a return once again.

2024 F1 Championship fight to bring out the old Max Verstappen

Verstappen won 19 races in 2023 out of a possible 22, and most of those came comfortably. The same, however, cannot be said for this season. He has been pushed hard, by Lando Norris in particular.

The McLaren driver also gave the Dutchman a run for his money at the Spanish GP last week, nearly running him off the track.

After the session, Verstappen revealed that he too would have done the same had he been in Norris’ place, something he could have to resort to if McLaren keeps improving. Plus, the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes aren’t too far behind either, making up for an exciting season ahead.

Although the Dutchman remains in a calm and jolly mood, for now, Verstappen will bring out his inner beast when needed. The crucial merciless overtake on Russell on the second lap of the Spanish GP was a glimpse of what is to come.