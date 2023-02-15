Why Did Valtteri Bottas Leave Mercedes?

Following Nico Rosberg’s sudden retirement in 2016, Valtteri Bottas was signed by Mercedes to partner with Lewis Hamilton. Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017 and stayed with the team until the 2021 season.

In the five seasons he spent with the Silver Arrows, Bottas managed to win 10 races and claimed 58 podium finishes. But the Finn played a much more significant role in Mercedes’s success.

“This is not the last video.” 😭 He may be leaving the Team, but @ValtteriBottas will always be part of this family. ❤️#KiitosValtteri, for everything. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/K4HLDL8DhC — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 11, 2021

However, towards the end of the 2020 season, it was certain that George Russell would replace Bottas sooner or later. And in 2021, Mercedes announced that the Briton would replace Bottas from 2022 onwards.

Also Read: “I Had No Other Life Than F1” – 10-GP Winner Valtteri Bottas Talks About The Health Risks of Pursuing Racing

Why Valtteri Bottas left Mercedes?

Valtteri Bottas finished in the top three of the Drivers Championship four times, including two second-place finishes. He played an instrumental role in securing nine titles, five constructor’s championships and Lewis’ four driver’s championships.

However, at Mercedes, the Finn was usually relegated to the role of “Number 2” driver. The 10-GP winner was usually allotted the role of “Hamilton’s Wingman,”

Bottas was usually reserved for occasions when Hamilton’s track position was threatened. And due to team orders, the Finn also never got to battle against his teammate.

From W07 to W12. Five years. Five incredible cars. Five Championship winners. But there’s only one @ValtteriBottas 💙 See the full video on YouTube now 👀 📹 x @PET_Motorsports — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 20, 2021

Bottas also reveals that he was initially obsessed with beating Lewis on track and becoming a World Champion. But with Lewis’s superior talents and pace advantage, the Finn never got to do so.

This took a toll on his mental health. Bottas reveals he consulted a therapist as the constant self-criticism took a toll on his mental and physical health.

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas Reveals His Obsession With Beating 7-Time World Champion Lewis Hamilton

George Russell’s rise linked with Valtteri’s exit?

At the same time, George Russell was rising through the ranks with Williams. Russell had spent three seasons with Willaims in 2021 and likely would replace Bottas soon.

Russell’s performance in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix gave Mercedes the confidence to promote their talent. Not only did he stand in for Hamilton at the last minute, but he also managed to overshadow Bottas.

In the Beyond the Grid Podcast, Bottas revealed that he and Team Principal Toto Wolff had already discussed his future with the team. Toto only agreed to offer Bottas a one-year extension on his contract.

Bottas commented, “He knew that, at some point, we need to make decisions, and, already, I had decided myself that if I can’t get two years or more with Mercedes, I’m definitely going to go for something new.”

He added, “And it was a simple question of, can he offer me more than two years, two years or more? And he said, no, he can’t at this moment, and then it was quite easy.”

Also Read: George Russell Upset 10 GP Winner’s Bold Prediction Of Beating Lewis Hamilton With Equal Machinery

Why did Bottas move to Alfa Romeo?

Valtteri Bottas moved to Alfa Romeo in 2022. He was partnered with debutant Guanyu Zhou. But the move has greatly helped Bottas.

Despite his Mercedes success, Finn has mixed feelings regarding his old employers. Bottas claimed he felt like he had a knife to his throat while working with the Silver Arrows.

Bottas says he enjoys his new team, and it has also tremendously improved his mental health. He shared, “I can say that I have been smiling a lot more since I signed with Alfa.” Bottas finished 10th in his first season with the team. Alfa Romeo has retained the same driver line-up for 2023 as well.

Also Read: Guanyu Zhou Reveals One Thing That Helps Him Bond With Valtteri Bottas at Alfa Romeo