How Many F1 Tracks Are There In 2022?: List of venues where F1 drivers will race in 2022

How Many F1 Tracks Are There In 2022?: With the 2022 season about to get started, list of venues where will F1 drivers race this year.

The 2022 season is just a day away, as the teams will participate in Friday’s press conference and two sessions of Free Practices. This year, F1 has decided to have the longest ever season of the year.

Though, the Russian Grand Prix has been excluded from this year’s list because of Russia attacking Ukraine in February. The replacement for it is yet to be found, but F1 is sticking to its plan of 23 races in 2022.

BREAKING | Formula 1 has terminated its contract with the Russian GP and the country will not have a race in the future. pic.twitter.com/B63MDAaXIE — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 3, 2022

Though, a few candidates have appeared to replace Russia on the list. It could be Qatar/Bahrain holding another race or either Mugello or Portimao taking away the cake.

While we don’t know who will be the new entrant, we still have a long 22-race package at our disposal. The races will span across five continents, with no race in Africa as of now.

How Many F1 Tracks Are There In 2022?

As mentioned above there are 22 race tracks in this year’s F1 calendar, with a scope of adding another in the following weeks. Meanwhile, the Sportsrush lists the remaining venues currently on the list.

Round 1: Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

Round 2: Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

Round 3: Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

Round 4: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

Round 5: Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens

Round 6: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona

Round 7: Circuit de Monte Carlo, Monaco

Round 8: Baku City Circuit, Baku

Round 9: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal

Round 10: Silverstone Circuit, Towcester

Round 11: Red Bull Ring, Speilberg

Round 12: Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet

Round 13: Hungaroring, Budapest

Round 14: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot

Round 15: Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

Rouns 16: Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza

Round 17: N/A

Round 18: Marina Bay Circuit, Singapore

Rouund 19: Suzuka Circuit

Round 20: Circuit of the Americas, Austin

Round 21: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

Round 22: Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

Round 23: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

The 2022 season will officially eb the longest F1 season in the history of the sport. Though, there are chances that a couple of venues might withdraw, if they once again get marred by a COVID wave, like last year, and F1 failed to get a replacement of one of the races.

