Goodbye Devon Butler, Welcome driveable Supercars?- F1 2022 is reportedly adding a new mode called “F1 LIFE” instead of continuing the Devon Butler career mode story

The F1 2022 game will include Cross-Platform support, as well as driveable supercars feature in the ‘F1 LIFE’ mode

The motto of the 2022 Formula 1 season is New cars, new ‘life’. As the new regulations have changed the dynamics of motorsports, so have they of the virtual gaming world. The audience is also wondering what is going on behind the scenes at the Codemasters studios.

EA or Codemasters are yet to announce the F1 2022 game. However, as per the rumour, there are new sets of features and game modes that will take the game to the next level.



Electronic Arts in the right direction?

Codemasters are the pioneer of F1 games on game consoles and PC since the 2010s. After Electronic Arts acquired them in 2020, the financial boost has helped the developer to utilize more resources.

Each year, the F1 game surpasses the other with better graphics, lighting effects, car sounds, and the most realistic Formula 1 experience.

Codemasters has been developing the F1 games since 2010. They have always been looking for new ways to make virtual life as a Formula 1 become more immersive than ever.

Goodbye Devon Butler, Welcome F1 LIFE?

F1 LIFE is set to be the latest addition to the game. This mode helps the players feel what is it like to be an F1 driver away from the fast-paced tracks. Players will be able to buy luxury items like supercars, expensive watches, and designer glasses.

Mark Webber to be in F1 2022 Game?

Just like in Gran Turismo 7, the players will be able to drive the supercars on the official F1 tracks and compete with online players.

The story mode featuring Devon Butler is set to bid goodbye for a while making a place for the F1 LIFE. Butler is believed to return in the 2023 game.

Cross-Platform support?

F1 fans have been requesting EA and Codemasters to give them a cross-platform. For the first time ever, players will be able to play with each other on Playstation, Xbox, and PC. Nintendo Switch users will have to wait for a while to find out if the game will be out on their platform or not.

It is also reported that VR support will be on its way. Players will be able to feel like realistically driving the cars on the track to impress their crushes.

More details will be revealed by EA and Codemasters soon and we can expect a release date of somewhere in mid of July 2022.