“The first race weekend will be an extended test”: Daniel Ricciardo believes first race will be absolutely essential learning curve

Daniel Ricciardo is hoping to improve on a challenging 2021 season and feels that the first weekend will be used to extend the teams’ testing.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will showcase the new era cars on the track for the first time in the latter stages of February. There is also a second three-day test to be held at the Bahrain Circuit right before the first round at the same circuit from 10th to 12th March.

A slew of new technological restrictions will take effect in 2022. It will cause the cars to look and function quite differently than in prior years.

Bahrain Grand Prix extended testing as per Daniel Ricciardo

Bahrain Grand Prix weekend is the first race of the season too. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo feels that the season-opening will in some ways be like an extended test for the drivers and teams.

Ricciardo does not foresee tumultuous races at the start of the season since he believes the drivers will quickly adjust.

“I think we drivers are good enough to be there more or less immediately,” Ricciardo explained to the media. “As the season progresses, we will fine-tune ourselves in parallel with the development of the cars.”

Extra testing time will help improve the Honey Badger

The Honey Badger joined McLaren at the time when the team had powertrain changes and the car felt very different than the previous Renault.

As a result, Ricciardo had a difficult first year with McLaren in 2021. He believes that the limited number of test days prior to the season’s start did not help matters.

However, there are two three-day tests in Barcelona and Bahrain. He feels that the drivers will be able to acclimate to the new vehicles at a faster rate.

“Last year, looking back, it was quite difficult for me. With only one-and-a-half days in the car before the start of the season,” Ricciardo said.

“With three days in the winter tests, it’s twice as many. That’s why it should be okay. We test first in Barcelona and then in Bahrain. There, the season also starts a week later, which helps.

“In a way, the first race weekend will be an extended test for all of us.” The new F1 era begins in Bahrain International Circuit on 18th March.