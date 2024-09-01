How Many Languages Does Charles Leclerc Speak?

Owing to his diverse experiences, Charles Leclerc has picked several languages along the way. In F1 and outside, the Monegasque is often seen conversing in different languages. His long radio message in Italian after winning the Italian GP in Monza further made everyone wonder about how many languages he knows.

Leclerc speaks three languages — English, French, and Italian. Among those three, he picked two during his F1 career. Per Motorsport Week, Leclerc predominantly started speaking in English when he joined Sauber to start his F1 career. Later, he joined Ferrari and that is when he started speaking Italian as well.

As far as French goes, that is the language he grew up speaking owing to his birth in Monaco. French is the official language of the principality. The Monegasque, a variety of Ligurian, on the other hand, is the primary language of very few people living in Monaco. Leclerc is not one of them and speaks French as his primary language.

To those wondering what he said on the team radio after his latest win, a part of the translation reads, “This season has been a heart attack. Between highs and lows. But the highs are so beautiful. Thanks to everyone, really! We win at home again, like in 2019.”

| Charles Leclerc on radio: “This season has been a heart attack. Between highs and lows. But the highs are so beautiful. Thanks to everyone, really!” “We win at home again, like in 2019.” ❤️❤️❤️ — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) September 1, 2024

A thank you to the team does not come as a surprise as Ferrari’s performance nosedived right after Leclerc’s Monaco GP win. Since then, it has been the first race win not just for Leclerc, but also for the Italian outfit. The team brought a slew of upgrades to the car before the race in Monza, which seem to have worked.

If Ferrari can continue to carry this form, McLaren and Red Bull have another challenger for the constructors’ championship. However, the team needs Carlos Sainz to finish in podium places as well for that ambition to come true.