“Known Bronny Since He Was a Baby”: NBA Analyst Gets Candid on Bronny James Overcoming LeBron James’ Shadow

Bronny James is one of the most anticipated names in the upcoming class of NBA rookies. The 19-year-old declared for the 2024 Draft and the market is hot with speculations because of the Lebron James angle attached to it. However, Bronny is more than just LeBron’s son, a very talented young blood looking to make his mark in the league. During a pressor in the Draft combine, he expressed his desire to earn his name and Rachel Nichols couldn’t be prouder of the 19-year-old for having the vision.

On the recent episode of ‘UNDISPUTED’, the NBA analyst reacted to Bronny’s recent comments. She believes that he is ready to make his mark,

“I admire it. He wants to be his own person. I’ve known Bronny since he was a baby. It is kind of surreal to watch him be at this stage right now and to think there’s even a possibility of him playing with his dad. It’s so rare.”

It’s important for Bronny that he breaks out of his father’s shadow. Not only because it’ll allow him to grow as an athlete, but also because he is still known as the son of LeBron James attracting comparisons to his father. Nichols said, “He wants to be his own guy, it’s important to him. I get all of that.” She also appreciated how refined Bronny was with his answers for the reporters.

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American said that he wants to be like Jrue Holiday, Davion Mitchell, and Derrick White because they play perfect roles for their teams and get appropriate playing time. Nichols believes that if Bronny said anything too superficial, the media would have been all over him.

It seems like he has gone through good media training already, which will only come to his rescue as he might soon get to share the court with one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Bronny James at the NBA Draft Combine

In a lengthy discussion with several cameras and microphones pointed at his face, Bronny talked to the members of the media fraternity with the calmness of a seasoned player. He was asked about what he would want his story to be like, he said, “I just want to have people know my name is Bronny James, and not just be identified as LeBron James’ son.”

In the clip uploaded by ‘Fox 32 Chicago’, Bronny listed the reason behind him looking up to players like Holiday, White, and Mitchell, “I feel like that’s what I want myself to be and that’s what will make the coach happy.” Further, right now, the biggest question is which team Bronny will go to.

Going by the words of Stephen A. Smith, the Dallas Mavericks are one of the front runners. Considering LeBron’s recent appearance in Cleveland, the Cavs also stand a chance to bring him in.

According to odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lakers are a heavy favorite with +180 to draft Bronny and make LeBron’s dream come true. As of now, the LA franchise is expected to get the 19-year-old in the squad because they also want to keep LBJ around for a few more seasons.