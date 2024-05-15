“Eternally Yours”: Mother of Puka Nacua Pens Down Message for Son After His Heartwarming Gesture

Mothers play an important role in shaping their kids. However, for some, like Puka Nacua‘s mother, Penina, the responsibility is even greater. After her husband tragically passed away when Puka was just 11 years old, Penina had to take on the role of both parents for him and his five siblings. And the Rams wideout, who took the league by storm in his rookie year, is nothing short of grateful for her sacrifice and dedication.

Advertisement

In a heartwarming gesture, Nacua surprised his mother on Mother’s Day with a new car. Growing up in Polynesian culture, everyone has respect for their elders. Puca remembered the time when his father brought his mother a car. But to surprise her, he parked it in the neighbor’s driveway with a big red bow on it. However, he soon brought the car into their driveway and surprised Puca’s mother with a car.

The NFL star had a similar surprise in store for his mother. Putting a similar bow on the new whip, he hid in the back, and when Penina arrived at the dealership, Puka jumped out and surprised her.

This heartening act, however, brought tears to Mama Nacua’s eyes, and she was thoroughly overwhelmed by getting a beautiful car. A small gesture in comparison to his mother’s endless sacrifices. However, it went unnoticed, and Mama Nacua expressed her gratitude for her son on X (formerly Twitter).

“Love my new whip Blessed beyond measure can’t thank you enough son @AsapPuka. you til the wheels fall off Eternally yours, momma,” wrote Penina.

Puca Nacua was one of the finds of the 2023 NFL draft. Selected by the Rams in the 5th round with the 177th pick, no one would have thought that he would put those numbers in his rookie year. Last season, with a record-breaking 105 receptions (highest for a rookie), he amassed 1486 yards with 6 touchdowns.

Even though the Rams were knocked out in the wildcard round, Nacua created history with his 181 yards in one match, another rookie record. He quickly became the primary target for Matt Stafford, stepping up in place of Cooper Kupp, who once again missed games and fell short of the 1000-yard mark.

Nevertheless, the star receiver’s heartwarming gesture left fans in tears, prompting an outpouring of love and praise for the mother-son duo.

NFL Community Flocked to Social Media to Shower Praise on Puca Nacua and Mama Nacua

Fans were equally moved by Puca’s gesture toward his mother. They congratulated him on the new car and expressed that he continues to do great things both on and off the field. Some went on to thank Mama Nacua for raising such a great son, while a few stated that the heartwarming video left them in tears. See for yourselves:

Another chimed in and wrote,

A fan stated,

A user commented,

Someone stated,

Others said,

Puka isn’t the only one who has made such a gesture toward his mother. Kam Chancellor bought a new house and a car for his single mother, who raised him and his five siblings. Marquise Brown purchased a new house and a Range Rover for his mother. Last but not least, Kool-Aid McKinstry, who will be signing a $10 million rookie contract with the Saints, gifted his mother a G Wagon for her birthday.