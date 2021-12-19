“I do count on him being back on the grid next year and fighting to get back that world championship”- Nico Rosberg hints that his former rival will not resign and continue his F1 journey beyond 2021

Despite Team Boss Toto Wolff not confirming if Lewis Hamilton will be back in the Mercedes seat in February, implying retirement, former arch-rival Nico Rosberg believes Hamilton will remain in the sport and win the eighth championship next year

Toto Wolff cast doubt on Hamilton’s future on Thursday, admitting that he and the seven-time world champion were both “disillusioned” by last Sunday’s disputed events, which finished with Verstappen taking the world title on the final lap. The Dutch champion became only the second driver after Nico Rosberg upset the Seven-time world champion and win the Driver’s championship in the V6 Turbo Hybrid era.

Rosberg, the 2016 champion, said: “It was heartbreaking for him, absolutely, because up until four laps from the end he was almost certain to be world champion.

Also Read: “He’s just lost the World Championship” – Jenson Button opines on former teammate Lewis Hamilton potentially quitting F1 before the new season

“Then with this change of procedure or whatever you want to call it, suddenly he lost the world championship. So it was tough, it was extremely tough.

“But of course I do count on him being back on the grid next year and fighting to get back that world championship that kind of got taken away from him in a way.”

“I hope Lewis and Max will fight for the championship yet again” – The German world champion wishes a sequel battle is to take place next season

After the recent no-show by Mercedes in the FIA Prize Giving Awards and if the rivalry will continue in the 2022 season, Rosberg added: “We really hope. Of course, I’m not the guy to be saying that because I also disappeared into the distance after I won a title so it really wouldn’t be fair to say that, but I do hope that Lewis and Max will go at it again next year.

Also Read: “He always wants to do the best he can”: Max Verstappen opens up about his ‘really good’ friendship with Fernando Alonso

“It was just so amazing, those two guys. Lewis used to be, or is, the best wheel-to-wheel racer, and here comes Verstappen who is really taking it to him in wheel-to-wheel racing and sometimes even being better than him.

“It’s incredible to see their skill and to watch them go at it. They’re like on their own planet, they are well beyond everybody else. So I do hope we see it again next year. But there are completely new regulations next year so there could be another team in the mix as well. So I think we’re in for another great season next year.”