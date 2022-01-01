“It’s not over yet!”: Red Bull and Honda will continue working with each other until at least 2025

Red Bull and Honda will maintain links with one another between 2022 and 2025, despite the latter officially leaving F1.

Honda’s journey in F1 officially came to an end following the culmination of the 2021 season. They ended their latest stint in the sport with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen becoming their first World Champion since Ayrton Senna in 1991.

Both Red Bull and Honda admitted that they thoroughly enjoyed working with one another during their run in recent years. Their good relationship has led to the Japanese company agreeing to hand over their PU designs to Red Bull for 2022 and the beginning of the engine freeze.

Honda have announced they will say goodbye to F1 at the end of 2021 Red Bull – on behalf of both their works team and AlphaTauri – remain committed to Formula 1 beyond 2021 until at least the end of 2025#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2020

It was announced that Honda would completely shift their focus away from F1 after 2021. However, according to RacingNews365.com, the company will continue to maintain strong links with the Austrian team.

The plan for Honda was to continue making engines for Red Bull in 2022 and 2023. After the ’23 season, Red Bull would launch their own powertrain department, and take over the manufacturing of these PUs.

According to recent reports, the above arrangement will continue until 2025, which sees the end of the current engine regulation cycle in Formula 1.

Honda will supply Red Bull with engines, but they won’t be branded as ‘Honda’

Honda are pulling out of F1 to focus on developing their ‘electric road car’ technology. It has been reported the famous name won’t be returning to the sport for the foreseeable future as they want to spend their resources towards developing climate friendly road travel.

In spite of having other plans, continuing their collaboration with Red Bull in F1 won’t be a problem for Honda.

Due to the freeze on engine performance development, no R&D or financial investments are needed, and any costs incurred can be invoiced to Red Bull Powertrains.

Honda’s managing director in F1, Masashi Yamamoto will also reportedly remain in Milton-Keynes. The 57 year old previously stated that he’d have loved for Honda to remain in F1.

Yamamoto will remain with the Red Bull team as they gradually shift from Honda to Red Bull powertrains. He aims to be a part of his change, and continue to chase World Title with the team until at-least 2025.

