How to Have the F1 Experience for Free in Las Vegas? What All Is on Offer? A Local YouTuber Answers

F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, United States of America. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI) Las Vegas United States of America | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

The Las Vegas Grand Prix joined the F1 calendar in 2023, drawing an estimated 300,000 fans to the region. However, not everyone in Las Vegas welcomed the event as businesses along Koval Lane expressed frustration over road closures that blocked access to their stores for months. The extended construction, which included repaving roads, also caused heavy traffic delays and headaches for locals.

For 2024, race organizers have made efforts to improve the experience, not just for race attendees but also for the local community. Among the new initiatives is the introduction of a free F1 Fan Experience, designed to bring more people into the excitement without requiring them to purchase tickets.

This includes free viewing zones, team appearances, and live entertainment. The downtown area will also host the Neon City Festival, a celebration with plenty of pop-up street parties and live music. The full information is available on the official F1 website.

We’re officially one week away from the @neoncityfestlv! Want a sneak peek of what you can expect at the festival boasting a music and culinary experience? Follow the link to listen to a playlist of the artists playing at the event that is FREE to all ages! … pic.twitter.com/bJhbW4tJCT — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 15, 2024

Local YouTuber Laci McCarty shared her excitement for the 2024 changes, saying, “This year introduces a lot of free fan zones and viewing areas, plus downtown is hosting a massive event called the Neon City Festival where fans can enjoy more accessible entertainment beyond the track.”

“The entertainment lineup is going to include OneRepublic on Thursday and Ludacris on Saturday at the T-Mobile Zone, along with acts like Chromeo and Kaleena Zanders,” she added. “It’s a festival with no fences, letting you roam between shows and street parties.”

This will be a big move to make up for the exorbitant ticket prices of the Las Vegas GP. The inaugural edition of the Grand Prix last season instigated a lot of criticism about this from fans wanting to attend the race in Nevada.

Attending the 2024 Las Vegas GP will also cost significantly cheaper

For fans interested in attending the race itself, ticket prices are surprisingly varied. Single-day general admission tickets start at $250, while premium options go up to $12,500. For a middle-ground option, the Flamingo Zone tickets cost $99 for a single day or $600 for three days, though these do not include assigned seats.

For grandstand seating, prices range from $1,200 to $2,335. The most exclusive experiences, such as the F1 Hospitality packages, start at $4,171 and can reach as high as $12,500 for top-tier access.

Interestingly, the 2024 Las Vegas GP is shaping up to be much more affordable compared to its debut last year. In 2023, even the cheapest general admission passes cost $500, making it the most expensive F1 race of the season.

Hotel accommodations have also seen a drastic price drop, with 2024 rates averaging 76% lower than last year. For example, a three-night hotel stay in 2024 costs around $1,373, down from $2,314 in 2023 (which covered only two nights). Airbnb costs have also gone down, now averaging $533 — a 114% decrease from the previous year.