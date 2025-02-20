mobile app bar

“I Allow You to Give Me a Slap”: Esteban Ocon’s Bizarre Request to F1 Journalist

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NBA PARIS JAM - Paris Esteban Ocon attends NBA PARIS JAM in Paris, France on January 24, 2025.

NBA PARIS JAM – Paris Esteban Ocon attends NBA PARIS JAM in Paris, France on January 24, 2025 | Credits- IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The F1 75 launch was one of the sport’s grandest events in recent times. All 10 teams, their drivers, and some of the biggest names in both F1 and entertainment gathered at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, making for a night filled with iconic—and at times, perplexing—moments.

New Haas driver Esteban Ocon for instance, had a rather bizarre interaction with the hosts of the Fast and the Curious Podcast.

Christian Hewgill, one of the hosts, had some advice for Ocon. “Never forget where you come from,” he said, with a rather ‘wise’ undertone. Betty Glover, who was sitting next to him casually added that Hewgill simply quoted the lyrics from Never Forget from the band Take That.

Ocon, however, agreed with Hewgill’s statement—and even made a request. He asked Hewgill to slap him if he ever forgot his roots.

“If one day I forget, you know, where I’m coming from I allow you to give me a slap,” the Frenchman said.

“I allow you to, you have it on camera. So if one day, that changes, going to put my ideas back straight,” the ex-Alpine star added. Hewgill, however, called Ocon a ‘very nice man’, and insisted that he could never slap him.

This interaction may have simply highlighted how important Ocon feels it is to remember one’s roots. That’s why he didn’t pay much attention to Glover when she pointed out that it was just a lyric, not a motivational quote.

Or perhaps he had no idea who Take That were—or that they were one of the headliners of F1 75.

Ocon admitted that he didn’t know the band, which may have been why Hewgill quoted the lyrics in the first place.

He could have simply been playing along before later attending Take That’s performance, where they played Greatest Day from their 2009 album The Circus at the event.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these