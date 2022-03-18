“I am going against greatest of all time”– George Russell downplays possibility of challenging Lewis Hamilton for world title

George Russell talks about his situation as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate for the first time; he feels that there is a lot to learn.

From being an idol of George Russell to his teammate, Lewis Hamilton will be competing with his compatriot in the same car. Russell for long has been highly rated, and finally, in 2021, Mercedes decided that it’s time for the homecoming of their academy product in 2022.

Now, Russell will be competing against Lewis Hamilton in the same car in 2022. While there is a lot of excitement around Russell facing Hamilton in the same car, the 24-year-old race driver wants to be as respectful to his senior as possible.

When asked about him being his new teammate, Russell replied that Hamilton is probably the greatest F1 driver in history, and apparently there is a lot to learn from him.

George Russell is loving life as Lewis Hamilton’s driving partner 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hDun4M6DH4 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 18, 2022

Also read: Max Verstappen makes a dig at Mercedes for their alleged sandbagging

Lewis Hamilton see himself as the mentor of George Russell

Apart from Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton had problems with most of his teammates. And with Russell himself at some stage going to be ambitious, Hamilton is ready for that situation.

But, he also claims that nothing wrong will happen with Russell, unlike his former teammates. Hamilton claims he is at a different stage in his career and would be happy to groom Russell for thr future.

Therefore, as of now, a huge harmony is seen between the two drivers. It is also highly probable that Russell might not even put in his full challenge against Hamilton, and this year turns out to be easy mana management for Mercedes.

🗣 ‘George Russell has been wanting this shot since he entered F1’ What will the dynamic between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell be like this year? | 🏎@JessMcF1 looks at the new Mercedes teammates | 👇@GilletteUK | #EffortlessFlow Full chat ➡️ https://t.co/RZBjvVJ4Te pic.twitter.com/e8f9BKJzdL — Off The Ball (@offtheball) March 18, 2022

Mercedes to struggle this year?

So far this year, everyone thought Mercedes would win this year’s championship too, or at least would be in contention. But coming into the FP1 and FP2 of the Bahrain GP, they are not giving in the top numbers.

Though, it’s fair to assume that the Brackley based team is sandbagging. But what if their struggles turn out to be true and the picture no more remains on Hamilton and Russell, but these last few words can soon be turned out to be fantasy this Sunday.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton expresses out his concerns over the W13 performance after a difficult test in Bahrain