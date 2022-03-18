F1

“I am going against greatest of all time”– George Russell downplays possibility of challenging Lewis Hamilton for world title

"I am going against greatest of all time"– George Russell on downplays possibility of challenging Lewis Hamilton for world title
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"You gotta make greats like LeBron James work on both ends": Luka Doncic reveals why he hunts for the best players down the stretch in a game
Next Article
"I've so much mutual respect for MS Dhoni": Gautam Gambhir eulogizes MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian Cricket ahead of IPL 2022
F1 Latest News
"I am going against greatest of all time"– George Russell on downplays possibility of challenging Lewis Hamilton for world title
“I am going against greatest of all time”– George Russell downplays possibility of challenging Lewis Hamilton for world title

George Russell talks about his situation as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate for the first time; he…