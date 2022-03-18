“I think they will be dead last”– Max Verstappen makes a dig at Mercedes for their alleged sandbagging

“I think they will be dead last!” said Verstappen on Friday. “According to their comments, I think they have an awful car. And they have that already since 2017 in pre-season testing.”

Mercedes see itself at the setback

Throughout the preseason testing, Mercedes rated Red Bull and Ferrari higher. The Brackley based team insists that they are having huge problems with porpoising. Therefore, they are having issues in development.

Moreover, Lewis Hamilton even claimed that it would be tough to have their car on four wheels before the race. He admitted that his team was guilty of sandbagging in the previous year, but he adds that the issues are authentic this time.

Max Verstappen for the win?

Many F1 experts, including David Croft, claim that Mercedes isn’t sandbagging and have genuine problems this time. However, he also asserted that we’d see a different Mercedes within six races.

So, even if Mercedes is saying the truth, who are the genuine contenders for Bahrain? Keeping aside, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull have impressed everyone.

So, would it be safe to say that the current world champion will have his hands over the season’s first race? That is remained to be seen on Sunday.

