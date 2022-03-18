“We are just discovering the limitations of the car and trying to work ways around it”: Lewis Hamilton expresses out his concerns over the W13 performance after a difficult test in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton talks about the porpoising effect on his W13 and how it can take a long time before Mercedes can reach the top of the standings.

Mercedes had a difficult test in Bahrain as the team could not extract pace out of its W13 due to excessive bouncing. A different floor had no effect on the car proposing.

Lewis Hamilton understands that this has been one of the biggest problems for the team. Although topped the standings, the seven-time world champion finished 2nd behind Charles Leclerc in C5 tires.

Proposing a real issue or just an excuse?

Hamilton was asked about the proposing effect on the car and expressed that the team did not face this difficulty in the wind tunnel. He said: “It has definitely been a surprise, but I think it has been a surprise for everyone in the sport.”

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton shares his ‘important helmet design’ with fans ahead of Bahrain GP

“When all the teams put their cars on the track, these cars jump up and down. This was definitely wasn’t seen in the wind tunnels,” the seven-times world champion added.

He informed the media that the team is still trying to find loopholes in the cars apart from this to fix them.

Trusting the team and a turnaround?

The Briton understands the performance issues and how the team will make changes in the W13. He further expressed: “That is the hope. It does not feel like that on the track. But that’s because we have these limitations.”

“I have full faith in the team that we will figure out a way through it. Be it this weekend, next weekend, or several,” he concluded, discussing the W13.

“We’re just discovering the limitations of our car and trying to work our ways around them” 😬 Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes… 👇 pic.twitter.com/MmEKIHQ4g9 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 18, 2022

Are Abu Dhabi scars of Lewis Hamilton still not healed?

Everyone knows the controversy back in the season finale of 2021. Talking about the decisions and the way ahead, Hamilton quickly acknowledged the changes. He said,” There are changes being made. I welcome the changes being made.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen makes a dig at Mercedes for their alleged sandbagging

He added, “Of course, we need to make sure that there are actions. I had a good meeting with Mohammed bin Sulayem [FIA President] and there is a report.”

As we enter the new era, Formula 1 has urged the fans that the decisions made will be much more transparent and favour the sport. Lewis concluded by saying: “We have agreed that it is important to have transparency so that the people get to see it and know that the sport is moving in the right direction.”