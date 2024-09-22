“I Am Not Getting Paid Double”: Lando Norris Calls Out Media After Being Asked to Redo Interview

Lando Norris had an odd moment when a quick chat during the drivers’ parade in Singapore became lengthy. The McLaren man’s first interview wasn’t recorded because of the camera troubles. He couldn’t help but feel a bit annoyed when he was asked to repeat the task.

Norris was informed of the issues faced by the camera person and asked to redo the whole thing. The agitated 24-year-old said, “Again? I am not getting paid double.”

However, keeping his anger aside, the McLaren man redid the interview with F1TV’s Lawrence Barretto. The Briton talked about the upcoming race and his chances in it starting from the front. Based on his poor record of starts from pole, he expressed his cautious optimism toward the race.

Norris said, “Pole is just pole, it’s not a race win, is it? So, It was a good day yesterday, and it has been a great weekend so far, and I would like to finish it off, how the whole weekend has been so far, which is on top.”

Unlike his last pole position in Monza, Norris won’t have his teammate alongside him at the start. Since then, McLaren has openly decided to back the Brit to increase his chances in the championship. So, unlike Italy, he’s not under threat of being overtaken by his teammate at the start.

Oscar Piastri starts the race from P5. Instead, Norris will face the threat from his direct championship rival Max Verstappen at the start of the Singapore GP. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top after the first corner and opening lap skirmish.