mobile app bar

“Maybe This Year…”: Singapore Grand Prix ‘Promise’ That Liam Lawson’s Father Never Fulfilled

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Formula 1 GP Las Vegas USA Thursday, 21 11 2024 Liam Lawson, 30, Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team at the press conference Formula 1 GP Las Vegas USA Thursday, 21 11 2024

Formula 1 GP Las Vegas USA Thursday, 21 11 2024 Liam Lawson, 30, Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team at the press conference Formula 1 GP Las Vegas USA Thursday, 21 11 2024
Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Motorsport has racked up a notorious reputation for being one of the most inaccessible sports due to how expensive it is. And while it is true that more often than not drivers with a wealthy background see more success, the likes of Liam Lawson prove that there are examples to the contrary.

The 2025 Red Bull driver comes from such a humble background that while growing up, his father, Jared, could not even take him to watch a Grand Prix. Revered F1 photojournalist Kym Illman revealed in a video on his YouTube Channel that Lawson’s father used to promise him every year that he would take him to the Singapore GP.

Alas, that never happened. But as his son is now a full-time F1 driver, Illman said, “Maybe this year Liam [Lawson] will get his dad along to a race.”

While the New Zealander’s father might be in attendance at the season-opening Australian GP (given its proximity to his home country), Lawson would like to make his Singapore GP special again, especially with all the history surrounding it.

Is the Singapore GP Lawson’s lucky charm?

The Marina Bay Street Circuit has always brought happy memories for the 22-year-old. Back in 2023, Lawson scored his maiden F1 points at the race (whilst filling in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo at RB). He turned quite a few heads in the paddock after even out-qualifying Max Verstappen.

Last year was another highlight for the Kiwi racing ace at the Singapore GP. He was told by Red Bull that he would be replacing Ricciardo, who was sacked by the Faenza-based team after the Grand Prix.

Now, Lawson will compete in the race as a Red Bull driver, and most likely for a podium or race win. However, this time around he will go wheel-to-wheel with Verstappen in equal machinery which is something many drivers have failed to do in the past.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these