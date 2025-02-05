“Maybe This Year…”: Singapore Grand Prix ‘Promise’ That Liam Lawson’s Father Never Fulfilled

Motorsport has racked up a notorious reputation for being one of the most inaccessible sports due to how expensive it is. And while it is true that more often than not drivers with a wealthy background see more success, the likes of Liam Lawson prove that there are examples to the contrary.

The 2025 Red Bull driver comes from such a humble background that while growing up, his father, Jared, could not even take him to watch a Grand Prix. Revered F1 photojournalist Kym Illman revealed in a video on his YouTube Channel that Lawson’s father used to promise him every year that he would take him to the Singapore GP.

Alas, that never happened. But as his son is now a full-time F1 driver, Illman said, “Maybe this year Liam [Lawson] will get his dad along to a race.”

While the New Zealander’s father might be in attendance at the season-opening Australian GP (given its proximity to his home country), Lawson would like to make his Singapore GP special again, especially with all the history surrounding it.

Is the Singapore GP Lawson’s lucky charm?

The Marina Bay Street Circuit has always brought happy memories for the 22-year-old. Back in 2023, Lawson scored his maiden F1 points at the race (whilst filling in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo at RB). He turned quite a few heads in the paddock after even out-qualifying Max Verstappen.

Last year was another highlight for the Kiwi racing ace at the Singapore GP. He was told by Red Bull that he would be replacing Ricciardo, who was sacked by the Faenza-based team after the Grand Prix.

Now, Lawson will compete in the race as a Red Bull driver, and most likely for a podium or race win. However, this time around he will go wheel-to-wheel with Verstappen in equal machinery which is something many drivers have failed to do in the past.