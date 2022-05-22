“I am really concerned at this point”– F1 Fans worried as unwell Lando Norris appears for drivers’ parade in Barcelona

Lando Norris reportedly is unwell ahead of the Grand Prix in Spain, and he took cover under an umbrella to avoid the excessive heat.

On Saturday, it was reported that Lando Norris is unwell with flu-like symptoms and fever. He revealed it’s not COVID-19, but he claimed that he is not feeling at his best.

Even on Saturday, his performance didn’t reflect his usual self and got eliminated in Q2. Though his lap time was deleted as he crossed the track limits, otherwise he would have been in Q3.

Now, ahead of the race on Sunday, Norris appeared for the drivers’ parade and he was surely not looking well. The Briton race driver resting in a corner had himself fully covered with an umbrella.

This image of the McLaren star made fans worried, as earlier reports of his health were already a red flag for them. Meanwhile, there has been no response by McLaren over Norris’ situation.

F1 fans worried for Lando Norris

Soon after the release of the photo, F1 fans spammed McLaren on how Norris is feeling. But overall, it seems like the 22-year-old would manage to complete the race.

Lando is ok ? courage to you @LandoNorris good recovery pic.twitter.com/B9il410BvG — Hicham CL16CL🇲🇨 (@HichamCl16) May 22, 2022

why is lando sat alone on the floor under his umbrella 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OlSL0JiE9d — james (@ScenarioSeven) May 22, 2022

Oh Lando😢 he’s feeling so unwell today that he’s not giving interviews and sitting during the drivers parade. Get well soon🧡 @LandoNorris pic.twitter.com/8j34wcQxIZ — Lando Norris Fans (@Norrislandofans) May 22, 2022

McLaren would be needing Norris to put his best during the race in Spain. The Woking-based team is slowly lagging against Mercedes for the third spot in the constructors’ race.

But at what level Norris will be able to manage his performance under this situation remains to be seen.

