“Lando Norris, check your mirrors”- McLaren fans fall for fake Elon Musk tweet saying he’ll buy the team and drive himself

Lando Norris fans suffered a small scare on Tuesday when some people believed a fake Elon Musk tweet about buying McLaren to be real.

Ever since billionaire Musk made his desire to buy Twitter public, there have been tons of jokes about him buying ‘anything he wishes to’. Several people have made memes, editing his tweets which shows what he wants to buy next.

On Tuesday, Norris’ gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant posted a similar joke on Twitter. It showed a fake Elon Musk tweet which said, “Next I’m buying McLaren and putting myself in the seat.”

Watch out @LandoNorris, Elon wants to go racing ️ pic.twitter.com/MocILkyxgh — Quadrant (@Quadrant) May 17, 2022

“Lando Norris, check your mirrors,” the rest of the tweet read. Evidently, it was a fake tweet that was meant as a joke. Some McLaren and Norris fans however, suffered a scare without realizing what had just happened. They took to the comments section of Twitter to express their shock, or to ask fellow followers if it was real.

Is this real?! — Lando Norris Fans (@Norrislandofans) May 17, 2022

that would be great but i couldn’t find the tweet — ☝️The Kingdom of F1 Belgium (@tarlosbelgium) May 17, 2022

F1 fans troll Elon Musk and Tesla in the Quadrant’s Lando Norris post

Musk is one of the most talked about people on the planet today. He’s famous for various ventures, ranging from space travel to his famous electric vehicle company, Tesla.

Musk has never talked about being related to Formula 1. However, some fans took this opportunity to joke about how badly Tesla would fail if they entered Formula 1.

Nah he’ll be done after trying to make the cars with Tesla build quality Which means the bodywork would keep falling off in practice — bogas (@SixKayTw0) May 17, 2022

The Tesla F1 car randomly exploding and burning for like 12 days straight would be insane — Pablo ⛷ (@IFeelLikePabloU) May 17, 2022

Norris has had a very mixed season with McLaren so far in 2022. It went off to a very slow start, but a podium finish in Imola gave fans some hope regarding their charge up the field once again. However, their Miami GP performance was under par, which once again disappointed the Papaya outfit faithful.

Norris is seventh in the Championship with 35 points to his name.

