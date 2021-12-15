F1

“I am sure that Hamilton himself will understand”– Sergio Perez apologises to Lewis Hamilton after helping Max Verstappen win the world championship title

"I am sure that Hamilton himself will understand"– Sergio Perez apologises to Lewis Hamilton after helping Max Verstappen win the world championship title
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"I was about to hit you with the Kevin Durant 'yeah'": Stephen Curry pokes fun at Charles Barkley during the post-game interview with the cast of Inside the NBA
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I am sure that Hamilton himself will understand"– Sergio Perez apologises to Lewis Hamilton after helping Max Verstappen win the world championship title
“I am sure that Hamilton himself will understand”– Sergio Perez apologises to Lewis Hamilton after helping Max Verstappen win the world championship title

Sergio Perez put up an impressive show going back and forth with Lewis Hamilton to…