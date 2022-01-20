“I believe that is still in part a performance differentiator”– Pirelli thinks 18-inch tyres will be real differential in 2022

Pirelli thinks that new 18-inch tyres would be a massive differential in the new season as there have been newly added features.

In the new season, Pirelli is set to introduce the new 18-inch tyres. The tyre supply company to F1 claims that there will be newly added features that are expected to elevate performances.

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola claims that there will be a change in how teams will manage the tyre temperatures. It will be caused due to the additional distance in rim, tyres and brakes.

“In terms of how the teams will manage the temperature, that is difficult to predict, because this year, we have more space between the rim and the brake,” he explained.

“So, in the past, we know that the teams were using the heat transfer from the brake to the rim to manage the temperature inside the tyre, and so to manage also the pressure.

“It will be different in 2022. I believe that is still in part a performance differentiator, so the teams will try to use this in 2022. If they are able to do that, we will see in the future.”

Pirelli working on the progress of tyres with BBS

Last week BBS was announced as the official supplier of wheel rims for the 2022 season. Now, ahead of the new season, both Pirelli and BBs have been working together on the progress of it.

“We have a working group that was managed by the FIA together with BBS, Pirelli and also the supplier of the sensor that is also standard,” Isola told.

“We started, in 2020, to develop these. [It was] two years ago because we had to postpone the introduction of the 18-inch tyre for the pandemic. So we had a longer period compared to a normal situation.”

“We worked together with BBS; we also ran some tests with the 18-inch tyres fitted on BBS rims.”

