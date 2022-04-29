“Someone stole the helmet and will ask for a ticket as ransom”- F1 Twitter reacts to Sergio Perez losing his race helmet ahead of the Miami GP

Ahead of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix next week, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez revealed that he had lost one of his racing helmets.

Perez has found a golden patch of form, that has seen him compete right up front in the last few Grand Prixs. The Mexican earned back to back P2 finishes in Australia and Imola, and will be looking to add to it in Miami next week.

The race in Miami is widely anticipated as it’s F1’s first ever visit to the city. It is the first of two American races on the 2022 calendar, with a third one in the form of Las Vegas to be added in 2023.

The newly constructed Miami International Autodrome will feature a layout that has tight corners and and long straights. Perez recently, became one of the first drivers to complete a lap of the circuit.

In a promotional video shared on their YouTube channel, Red Bull showed Perez completing some early laps around the under construction track in Miami Gardens.

Not a good first impression of the Miami track for Sergio Perez

A racing helmet is extremely valuable to an F1 driver. Other than protecting their head at all times, some also carry sentimental value. When sharing his initial thoughts on the Miami International Autodrome, Perez revealed that how he didn’t get off to a great start.

“Someone took my helmet,” he said. “I am still looking for my helmet. I don’t know where it is so far! Hopefully I will be able to find it later.”

Some people on F1 twitter seemed amused at the fact that Perez lost his helmet. The 32-year old didn’t share any further details as to who might’ve taken it, but said that he will look for it before having to suit up.

Sergio Perez is current third in the Drivers’ Championship standings, just five points behind teammate Max Verstappen who is in second. They will be hoping for another strong result in Florida that would close the gap to Ferrari at the summit of the table.

