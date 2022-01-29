“F1 means maybe more to him than to the rest of the drivers right now”– Valtteri Bottas claims commitment of Lewis Hamilton towards F1 is unmatchable amidst retirement rumours

Valtteri Bottas says commitment of Lewis Hamilton to F1 is unmatchable as rumours of his retirement ahead of the 2022 season haunts F1 fans.

Lewis Hamilton has not spoken to any media outlet after the last race of the 2021 season. The reason behind this is Michael Masi’ decisions and how they helped Max Verstappen win.

His silence so far has pushed F1 media to speculate his retirement ahead of the 2022 season. However, the comments by Valtteri Bottas in a recent podcast tells that Hamilton may not turn away from F1 anytime soon.

According to the Finnish race driver, who will be racing for Alfa Romeo in 2022, Hamilton always goes the extra mile for his love for F1. Thus, the 2021 finale wouldn’t be enough to make Hamilton turn away from F1.

Speaking during a Supla podcast, Bottas said of Hamilton, as quoted by le10sport: “He rarely has bad races, he adapts very well to all situations.

“I must also say that for me, I work very hard with the team, I review everything very precisely, but Lewis, if he hears that I have been to the factory for two days, he goes for three days. If he has any doubt about something, he does something about it.

“This year [2021] he was in the simulator almost every week, which he had never done before, always reviewing things, and his commitment is something I can only take my hat off to. I think F1 means maybe more to him than to the rest of the drivers right now.”

Also read: Mick Schumacher on Lewis Hamilton and how the Mercedes star helped him throughout his career

Lewis Hamilton gave an appearance this week

Until now, the only public appearance Hamilton gave after the end of the 2021 season was when he went to the British crown to receive his knighthood. But on Friday, the Briton was seen in Los Angeles, clicking a photo with a fan.

GENTE🗣 e o Lewis, sim ele mesmo!! Lewis Hamilton apareceu tirando fotos com uma fã em LA 🥳 pic.twitter.com/gbd5pgIv3R — LHamilton F1BR🏁🇧🇷 (@LHamiltonF1BR) January 28, 2022

The fan then posted the photo on her social media, and the picture got viral like fire. However, it still didn’t answer F1 fans’ question, whether we’ll see Hamilton in 2022?

Also read: Former world champion on how George Russell can deal with the enigma of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes