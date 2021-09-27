“I can imagine what he’s feeling”– Charles Leclerc believes Lando Norris will learn from his debacle in Russia

“I can imagine what he’s feeling”– Charles Leclerc claims Lando Norris will only learn from this failure in Russia that cost him a win.

Lando Norris had a bitter end to his campaign in the Russian Grand Prix, as his maiden victory in Formula 1 slipped out of his hands due to a wrong call.

Charles Leclerc, who is almost near Norris’ age and debuted only a year earlier, claims that he can empathize with the Briton, but this will serve as a crucial learning step.

“I can imagine what he’s feeling because also he’s part of the decision process in those type of situations and he might feel very, very guilty,” commented a compassionate Leclerc.

“But he’s an amazing driver. I think he has shown it very often this season. He has had a very strong season and I’m sure he will learn from it. It’s just a matter of time before his first win. I don’t think he should feel so down after the race he has done.”

A day later, to the Russian GP, Norris posted a motivational post on his social media account, signalling his intention to rise above this setback.

Head high, my time will come pic.twitter.com/Z7YUm7w8BD — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) September 27, 2021

It feels like a lose-lose position

Indeed Norris was under immense pressure from Hamilton at that point, and rain was the last thing he needed. Seeing the win slipping out of his hands most tragically was the most relatable thing for George Russell, who was the first to approach Norris after the race.

“It’s every driver’s worst nightmare to be leading a race, and you start seeing rain on your visor,” Russell said. “You’re damned if you do box; you’re damned if you don’t box. You’re in a lose-lose position.

“I’ve been there. It definitely hurts, but he’ll recover. I guess you try and take positives from it, and he’ll have a victory sooner or later.”