“I can imagine why you guys are starting to take conclusions”– Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz claims his team has no clue where his team stands before F1 2022 season

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz claims that his team has no idea where they will stand this season amidst all the hyping after the Barcelona testing.

After the Barcelona testing, Ferrari is being viewed as a huge contender for the 2022 season. Lewis Hamilton told the media that he is impressed with the development of Ferrari and McLaren.

However, Carlos Sainz tries to downplay the hype around Ferrari. According to the Spanish race driver, he can see where the hype is coming from but he claims that his team doesn’t know where they stand ahead of the new season.

“I can imagine why you guys are starting to make conclusions and maybe try to put a bit of a pecking order,” Sainz said to Autosport. “But for us, really we have no clue, and I think no-one has no clue of which fuel loads [and] which engines modes is everyone running.

“So we cannot confirm or deny that we are happy or sad, because we really don’t know where we are at all. I think [in] Bahrain, maybe it will start to get a bit easier to start to guess where everyone is.”

Sainz further tried to make sense of teams not knowing where everyone stands as it was not public what team was running on how much fuel load in Barcelona.

Ferrari boss concurs with Carlos Sainz

Meanwhile, Ferrari’s boss also does not believe in all the hype around his team. He replied to Lewis Hamilton’s praise by saying that a long season is ahead of all the teams.

Moreover, he believes that Mercedes would anyway be posing an extremely difficult challenge this year. So, at this moment, it wouldn’t be logical to make conclusions.

Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has also been highly praiseful for Ferrari’s engine. According to him, the engine by the Maranello based team is probably the most powerful this season.

What can Ferrari do next season?

Meanwhile, Ferrari has not kept an audacious plan for the 2022 season. Team principal Mattia Binotto doesn’t think Ferrari would be breaching the top 2 mark.

Though, he is aiming to grab a couple of wins next season. From there they would be aiming to compete for the championship.

