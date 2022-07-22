“A dream come true”– 6’1 Esteban Ocon is excited for special career first at his home race

Esteban Ocon will be having his own grandstand at the Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix and he looks forward to it.

The 6’1 inch F1 driver, Esteban Ocon will be an ultimate French representation for this weekend at Paul Ricard. The 25-year-old is himself a Frenchman and competing for a French team.

So, it’s apparent that his countrymen will be rooting for him. This year, Ocon is even more excited for his home race as he will be having his own grandstand at the circuit.

Therefore, he is looking forward to the special career first tribute to him by his own country. For him, this acknowledgement is a dream come true.

"There isn't a feeling quite like racing in your own country and seeing the passion of the home fans when arriving to the circuit, or, in the grandstands when driving past," Ocon explained ahead of the event. "I'll also have my own grandstand this weekend which is a first for me and a dream come true. I know the atmosphere will be amazing in the 'Esteban Ocon Grandstand' and throughout the grounds in what is a sold-out race weekend."