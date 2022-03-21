“I can’t remember the last time that happened to us, but it’s obviously your worst nightmare”: Christian Horner discusses about Red Bull’s double retirement and how he is still optimistic going ahead in the season

3 out of 4 cars powered by Red Bull engines did not finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix due to a suspect Fuel pump issue

The bad luck for Red Bull and partner Alpha Tauri began when Pierre Gasly stopped on the 46th lap with an engine issue. This brought the virtual safety car which could have helped Max Verstappen clinch the trophy in Bahrain.

However, with two laps remaining, Max Verstappen slowed down and coasted into the pitlane with a supposed battery issue. Adding fuel to the fire, Sergio Perez also suffered misfortune on the final lap of the race which promoted Lewis Hamilton to the third position.

After the race, it was understood that a fuel pump caused the slowing down and stoppage of the cars. Although Red Bull lost 30 points, team principal Christian Horner is still optimistic about going ahead in the season.

LAP 55/57 Verstappen has lost power, limps back to the pits and is out of this race #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0cttLQvB79 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2022

“A Brutal finish” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed his frustration with the media. He described the double retirement as “brutal” and “worst nightmare” for the team.

“I can’t remember the last time that happened to us, but it’s obviously your worst nightmare. It’s hugely disappointing, not only to lose a podium with Max but on the last lap to lose a podium with Checo as well.” Horner said.

He further added: “A brutal finish, that race for us. What looked like a decent haul of points suddenly evaporated in the last couple of laps there.”

🗣 “It’s an incredibly long season with 22 races remaining, so we need to get on top of whatever this issue was today and come back stronger next weekend.” Max, Checo and Christian reflect on the #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 20, 2022

RB18 Dissection to find out the fuel pump problems

The Red Bull powertrain failed to get the fuel due to which the engines stopped. Horner said the below regarding the fuel pump issue:

A tough result to take. We need to do a full investigation, but it looks like both Bulls suffered from a suspected fuel pump issue.#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/TJiixJJbsO — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 20, 2022

“We just need to get the cars back. Get the fuel system apart, and understand, because we know the fuel was in there. That’s frustrating,” he added.

“We just need to get on top of this issue and fight back next weekend,” Horner informed the media.

Optimism over the season

Despite the double retirement, the Red Bull principal enjoyed the race between the Ferrari and Red Bull. He said: “I think the positive side for us is we had a very competitive car.”

“I don’t think we had quite the pace of Charles today, but some great racing between Max and Charles,” admitting the RB18 could not compete with Ferrari F75’s pace.

“We were fighting for the race win at different points of that race. It’s a long, long season, 23 races. We’ll get this behind us and get stuck into the next event.” he concluded with optimism.