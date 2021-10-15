“I couldn’t have had this result if it wasn’t for them”– Lewis Hamilton stunned after knowing his 105-year-old fan

Lewis Hamilton was shocked to learn that his oldest fan is a 105-year-old man; he was on a video call with the Mercedes driver.

Lewis Hamilton has millions of fans, as his superiority on the track is something that would attract clout. But little he knew that his oldest fan would be a 105-year-old man.

Hamilton was on a call with Len, who, along with his son David admitted that they were excited to have a conversation with the seven-time world champion.

105 years young! 🙏@LewisHamilton‘s oldest fan, Len, just celebrated his 105th birthday! 🎂🙌 Here’s what happened when he caught up with Len and his son David a few weeks ago. ❤️ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 15, 2021

The Briton was shocked to learn that his fan with whom he was talking was almost on the verge of 105 in a couple of weeks. ‘I’ve heard you’ve got a birthday coming up, is that right?’, said Hamilton.

To which Len’s son David replied: ‘Yeah, dad’s going to be a 105 in a couple of weeks,’ leaving the world champion to react by saying: ‘Wow, 105 – and he looks great! He looks so good!’

Also read: F1 bosses give their verdict on Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton battle for the championship

Lewis Hamilton overwhelmed

After listening to the appreciation and support both father and son had for Hamilton, the Briton got overwhelmed; he talked about the staunch support he is receiving from the millions worldwide.

‘I grew up in a normal town. I know that I couldn’t have got here on my own. My parents, and everything they sacrificed – and now I have this huge group of people behind me who are not in the limelight.’

‘They’re not all at the track and for me it’s important for them to know that I know that I couldn’t have had this result if it wasn’t for them,’ he added.

Hamilton further talked about his recent performance in Turkey, where he finished P5. With his defeat from Max Verstappen, he has lost his marginal lead in the championship battle.

But the Briton aims to bounce back ahead of the next race in the United States. Over there, the Silver Arrows certainly have a fantastic record to feel confident.