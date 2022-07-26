F1

“I decided not to take a bottle with me”- Carlos Sainz went 2 hours without drinking water to reduce wight of his F1-75 at French GP

"I decided not to take a bottle with me"- Carlos Sainz went 2 hours without drinking water to reduce wight of his F1-75 at French GP
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Most wickets in Test Championship 2021 2023: ICC Test Championship most wickets by which bowler
Next Article
"It is going to be great learning for me": Chetan Sakariya on the prospect of playing in KFC T20 Max series in Queensland
F1 Latest News
"I decided not to take a bottle with me"- Carlos Sainz went 2 hours without drinking water to reduce wight of his F1-75 at French GP
“I decided not to take a bottle with me”- Carlos Sainz went 2 hours without drinking water to reduce wight of his F1-75 at French GP

Carlos Sainz produced an incredible performance at Circuit Paul Ricard after finishing P5 despite starting…