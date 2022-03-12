F1

“I didn’t know I’d missed it that much”: Haas driver Kevin Magnussen speaks about his emphatic return to Formula 1

"Guenther called me and ruined everything"- Kevin Magnussen talks about his return to Formula 1 with Haas for the first time since his comeback
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“Enough about me, that fourth quarter was all Jaren Jackson Jr”: Ja Morant grows tired of the JJJ disrespect as the Grizzlies come back against the Knicks
Next Article
"Russell Westbrook is tired of people shaming his name, but not ashamed enough to play better": Shannon Sharpe pithily puts Lakers superstar in his place after the Brody's 1-9 start against the Wizards
F1 Latest News
"Guenther called me and ruined everything"- Kevin Magnussen talks about his return to Formula 1 with Haas for the first time since his comeback
“I didn’t know I’d missed it that much”: Haas driver Kevin Magnussen speaks about his emphatic return to Formula 1

Haas’ new driver Kevin Magnussen turned many heads by topping the lap-time chart on the…