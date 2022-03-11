“Typical Mercedes, typical George”– Carlos Sainz responds to George Russell calling Ferrari best amidst Bahrain testing

Carlos Sainz responds to George Russell calling Ferrari the best team so far in 2022; says Mercedes has a habit of hyping others.

Ferrari is being hyped by the other parties for their engine quality. Mercedes’ George Russell during the Bahrain testing called probably the strongest side on the grid right now.

However, it didn’t go well with Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard reacted by calling Mercedes necessarily hyping Ferrari with the intention to hide their own brilliance ahead of the season.

Sainz claims that when the racing starts, Mercedes would be the team obliterating others. He claims that he is at that stage of his career, where Mercedes’ mind games don’t work on him anymore.

F1-75 vs W13 | TOP SPEED

Mercedes ‘sandbagged’ heavily in the first day of testing, losing most of the time in the straights compared to Ferrari. The two cars have similar performances in the corners, but it’s still early days.

Tomorrow expect the teams to push a little more pic.twitter.com/5yMuLVKCFi — hotlapmode (@hotlapmode) March 10, 2022

“Typical Mercedes, typical George, hype up the others and come to the first race and blow the competition away,” said Sainz. “If it was the first year, I might have believed them. Already on the GPS we can see what they are doing.”

Though, Mercedes is not the only side to hype up Ferrari. Red Bull and McLaren have also showered their praises on the work done by Ferrari before the start of the season.

Ferrari has no idea where they stand

This is not the first time someone from Ferrari is reacting to all the positive feedback from other teams. Before landing in Bahrain, team boss Mattia Binotto also claimed that the praises to Ferrari are being exaggerated.

Meanwhile, Sainz himself claimed that his team doesn’t know where they stand in the grid right now. However, the Maranello based team was among the first few teams to start working on their 2022 project.

with the new aero regulations, Ferrari aims to achieve their return to the F1 pedestal. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if we can see miraculous progress in Ferrari.

Yet, termed as title favourites do sound out of proportion, and at the maximum extent, the Prancing horses would land a P3 in the constructors’ standing, with a couple of odd wins to boast in their portfolio.

Apart from that, it’s hard to see them achieving anything more. Currently, Mercedes and Red Bull are seen as the title favourites, with the midfield fighting for the best among the rest tag.

