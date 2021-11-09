“I do not believe in momentum”: Max Verstappen keeps his feet on the ground despite having a strong advantage over Lewis Hamilton in the battle for the Championship

Max Verstappen feels that the Championship battle is far from over despite holding a 19 point advantage over Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen’s victory in Mexico put a dent in Hamilton’s quest for an 8th World title. The Red Bull driver now has a decent advantage over his rival with just four races to go.

Both Max and teammate Sergio Perez had a memorable weekend in Mexico City. The Dutchman won his 9th race of 2021 and became the first driver to win three races at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez. On the other hand, Perez became the first Mexican driver to stand on a podium in his home race in F1.

Speaking after the race, Verstappen said he was delighted with how the race went. “The car was perfect again,” he said. “I don’t know, it was a bit of an off day, I think, in quali, but it seemed like the car recovered in the race, and we were just doing really well.

“I mean, this has been a really good track for us anyway in the past, so I was always confident going into the race and it showed again today.”

Max Verstappen wins in Mexico! 🏆🎉 And extends his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 19 points #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/W5j8KZCsJj — Formula 1 (@F1) November 7, 2021

Things can go wrong very quickly, feels Max Verstappen

Verstappen seems to have the upper hand going into the last four rounds this season. However, the 24-year-old said that he does not believe in “momentum”.

“No, I don’t believe in momentum,” he said.

“Every single race, we have to try and nail the details, and we didn’t do that in qualifying in Mexico, so things can go wrong very quickly or can go right. “It’s going to be tight and exciting to the end.”

The F1 Championship continues this weekend as the sport returns to Brazil after a year’s hiatus. The last three rounds will take place in Qatar, followed by Saudi Arabia and the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

