“I would have loved for my father to be with me”: Charles Leclerc reveals how happy he was when he saw Sergio Perez’s family celebrate his podium with him at the Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc says he was overjoyed looking at how Sergio Perez’s family celebrated his 3rd place finish at the Mexican GP.

One of the highlights of last Sunday’s race was Perez’s podium finish. He became the first Mexican in F1 to stand on a podium or lead a lap in his home race. It was a feel-good moment for all viewers when Checo brought the car home in third and embraced his family following the race.

The Red Bull driver’s father has always been one of his most passionate supporters. Antonio Perez Garibay travels to various races to cheer for his son. After the race in Mexico City, he was running around the track with a Mexican flag wrapped around his shoulders.

Sergio Perez’s father couldn’t be more proud 🤗 pic.twitter.com/6nTEIyRfF6 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 7, 2021

Charles Leclerc said that he was delighted to see how the Perez family celebrated at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Charles Leclerc called Sergio Perez and told him how happy he was for him

After the race, Perez received a call from the Ferrari driver. While speaking to Marca, his father, Perez Garibay, revealed what Leclerc said to his son on the phone.

“Checo, you don’t know how happy it made me to see your parents celebrate like that. Tears came to my eyes. I would have loved my father to see me.” the Monegasque driver said to Perez.

The Perez family was not aware that Leclerc’s father had passed away. ” I did not know that Charles’s father had passed away and that Charles had spoken to Checo”, said Garibay.

Perez fulfils his childhood dream

Checo was overwhelmed by the support he received over the weekend. It was one of the best atmospheres fans have ever witnessed on an F1 track, and for Perez, it was a dream come true.

¡Qué día tan especial para mi carrera! Es un día para guardarlo en nuestros corazones y platicárselo a nuestros nietos. ¡Gracias por tanto cariño, son los mejores!

Nadie más que ustedes se merecía este podium.

¡Vamos por más! Felicidades @Max33Verstappen @mexicogp pic.twitter.com/Vrh5mnRANv — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 7, 2021

“It’s an unbelievable day,” he said. “Of course I wanted more, I wanted to get a one-two for the team but I didn’t have a single chance to get through. I could hear the crowd coming through the stadium section, it was pretty incredible.”

Red Bull’s double podium in Mexico means they are now just 1 point behind Mercedes in the Constructor’s Championship. On the other hand, Sergio Perez is 4th in the driver’s standings with 165 points to his name.