Mercedes’ Twitter handle storylines how Lewis Hamilton will maintain his 15-year-old Formula One streak

Mercedes F1 Twitter account jumped straight into the meme train to potentially discuss how Lewis Hamilton will go on and win a race soon

Lewis Hamilton is on a run of podium finishes after a disappointing start to the season. Taking this into consideration, Mercedes was quick to write a storyline about Hamilton’s next phase.

The $285 million worth of driver stood on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix last month behind his rival Max Verstappen. This is something Mercedes fans would like to see more often.

Moreover, there is a new meme in town where a girl is screaming at her boyfriend while at a concert. This meme is now viral and Mercedes’ also jumped on the meme train.

Mercedes is on an upward trajectory ahead of the second half of the season

Currently, the whole F1 world is silent as teams and drivers are on a break after a hectic first half of the season. Max Verstappen leads the world championship ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton finds himself sixth in the world championship behind teammate George Russell. Moreover, he is just 12 points behind his teammate and will grab opportunities in the second half of the season.

There is a lot to look forward to for Mercedes as with their upgrades, they are getting closer to catching up with the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton’s pass over Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez in Britain 2022

Mercedes Twitter’s made Lewis Hamilton’s fans recall a particular moment that they were not able to witness this season. During the 2022 British Grand Prix, the seven times world champion’s W13 competed with superior cars.

On lap 46, Charles Leclerc went wide alongside Sergio Perez. Therefore, Hamilton saw the opportunity and overtook both the drivers in a quick second place.

The short-distance lead couldn’t last long as Perez eventually took the lead and finished second ahead of Hamilton. Below is the Silver Arrows’ meme about this: