mobile app bar

Jean Alesi Believes Fred Vasseur Is on Similar Path to What Made Ferrari a Force to Reckon With

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jean Alesi Believes Fred Vasseur Is on Similar Path to What Made Ferrari a Force to Reckon With

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Many consider Jean Todt to be the architect of Ferrari’s dominance alongside Michael Schumacher in the early to mid-2000s. According to former Ferrari driver, Jean Alesi, current team principal, Fred Vasseur is showcasing the same pedigree and vision to emulate Todt’s golden reign at Maranello.

Alesi told Motorsport Italy (as quoted by Junaid on X), “I believe that we are at the beginning of a new Ferrari cycle. Fred Vasseur is working well to give consistency to this Ferrari.”

“It seems to me that he is repeating the extraordinary work that Jean Todt had done when he arrived in Maranello, building a team that then gave life to the Schumacher era.”, he added.

Vasseur has bolstered the Scuderia’s ranks by bringing in some really big names. For instance, just like the Schumacher era, Vasseur has brought in a multiple-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, to build their championship bid around. In terms of the administrative side, too, the Frenchman has poached some astute individuals to mimic the dream team of the past.

In terms of infrastructure and a team, Vasseur has played his cards well. And the same has also translated on the track. With Red Bull’s dominance now seemingly over, Ferrari has emerged as the closest favorite to topple the reigning world champions.

Optimism is also on the horizon with the 2026 regulations reset. Ferrari are by far one of the most credible OEMs in the sport today. And with the depth of technical expertise within their ranks, they have been touted to ace the new engine regulations to the tee.

Ferrari are ready to replace Red Bull as the benchmark in Formula 1

The biggest sign of impending success for Ferrari is the rumor of Adrian Newey possibly joining the team next year. The 65-year-old has put in his papers at Red Bull and will depart the team next year. All the speculations about Newey’s next project point toward the Italian outfit.

This not only gives credence to the project Ferrari are trying to build but also serves as a vote of confidence in their immediate title ambitions. 2024 has started on a positive note for the iconic Prancing Horse. They sit only 24 points off Red Bull in the Constructors’ championship and Charles Leclerc is only 31 points off Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

The SF-24 saw major upgrades at the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP. This has cut the gap to Red Bull considerably who have struggled with the RB20 off late. The Monaco GP saw Charles Leclerc grab his maiden home race win, and with Canada up next, Max Verstappen fears more of the same on the streets of Montreal.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these