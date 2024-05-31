Jean Alesi Believes Fred Vasseur Is on Similar Path to What Made Ferrari a Force to Reckon With

Many consider Jean Todt to be the architect of Ferrari’s dominance alongside Michael Schumacher in the early to mid-2000s. According to former Ferrari driver, Jean Alesi, current team principal, Fred Vasseur is showcasing the same pedigree and vision to emulate Todt’s golden reign at Maranello.

Alesi told Motorsport Italy (as quoted by Junaid on X), “I believe that we are at the beginning of a new Ferrari cycle. Fred Vasseur is working well to give consistency to this Ferrari.”

“It seems to me that he is repeating the extraordinary work that Jean Todt had done when he arrived in Maranello, building a team that then gave life to the Schumacher era.”, he added.

Vasseur has bolstered the Scuderia’s ranks by bringing in some really big names. For instance, just like the Schumacher era, Vasseur has brought in a multiple-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, to build their championship bid around. In terms of the administrative side, too, the Frenchman has poached some astute individuals to mimic the dream team of the past.

Jean Alesi tells Motorsport Italy: “I believe that we are at the beginning of a new Ferrari cycle, Fred Vasseur is working well to give consistency to this Ferrari. It seems to me that he is repeating the extraordinary work that Jean Todt had done when he….” — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) May 30, 2024

In terms of infrastructure and a team, Vasseur has played his cards well. And the same has also translated on the track. With Red Bull’s dominance now seemingly over, Ferrari has emerged as the closest favorite to topple the reigning world champions.

Optimism is also on the horizon with the 2026 regulations reset. Ferrari are by far one of the most credible OEMs in the sport today. And with the depth of technical expertise within their ranks, they have been touted to ace the new engine regulations to the tee.

Ferrari are ready to replace Red Bull as the benchmark in Formula 1

The biggest sign of impending success for Ferrari is the rumor of Adrian Newey possibly joining the team next year. The 65-year-old has put in his papers at Red Bull and will depart the team next year. All the speculations about Newey’s next project point toward the Italian outfit.

This not only gives credence to the project Ferrari are trying to build but also serves as a vote of confidence in their immediate title ambitions. 2024 has started on a positive note for the iconic Prancing Horse. They sit only 24 points off Red Bull in the Constructors’ championship and Charles Leclerc is only 31 points off Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

| If Adrian Newey is to go to another F1 team after leaving Red Bull, it would be Ferrari, according to Aston Martin insiders, reports Craig Slater on Sky F1. IT’S HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/iNWZpvsVzJ — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) April 25, 2024

The SF-24 saw major upgrades at the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP. This has cut the gap to Red Bull considerably who have struggled with the RB20 off late. The Monaco GP saw Charles Leclerc grab his maiden home race win, and with Canada up next, Max Verstappen fears more of the same on the streets of Montreal.