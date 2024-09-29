mobile app bar

“I Don’t Buy It”: ESPN Journo Calls Bluff on Max Verstappen’s Threat to Retire on Swearing Saga

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Don’t Buy It”: ESPN Journo Calls Bluff on Max Verstappen’s Threat to Retire on Swearing Saga

Max Verstappen

Credits- IMAGO

After being handed community service by the FIA for swearing at the pre-race press conference at the Singapore GP, Max Verstappen responded by threatening retirement. The 26-year-old stated that actions like the FIA’s crackdown on swearing might eventually push him to leave the sport. However, ESPN F1’s Nate Saunders doesn’t believe Verstappen will quit over such a ‘trivial’ issue.

Saunders did, however, explain that when the Dutchman makes such statements, he likely means them in the heat of the moment. On the ESPN Unlapped podcast, he said, “I don’t buy it when Max says ‘I’ll quit over this.’ I think, in that moment, he’s genuinely thinking it.” 

The three-time World Champion was penalized by the FIA for using the F-word during the Thursday media session in Singapore. In response, Verstappen staged a silent protest in the next media session. He later declared, “I mean, these kinds of things definitely decide my future as well.”

Verstappen received support from fellow drivers, including Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also came to his driver’s defense. He explained that since English isn’t Verstappen’s first language, his swearing shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

Saunders dismisses Horner’s comments

Offering his view on Horner’s comments, Saunders argued that Verstappen cannot hide behind the excuse of “English not being his first language.” He pointed out that the Dutchman has spoken English flawlessly up to this point.

“But Max speaks English a lot of the time, you know,” he said. “Most of the time in Monte Carlo he’s speaking in English. Because he’s not in a relationship with a Dutch woman. He’s in a relationship with Kelly Piquet [who is] Brazilian. So, they are not speaking Dutch with each other.” 

Despite this, Saunders believes that the Red Bull driver handled the reprimand fairly well. He was referring to Verstappen’s antics after the Singapore, where the Dutchman gave only one or two word answers during the press conference. And invited journalists to meet him outside if they truly wanted his comments.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these