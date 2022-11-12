“I don’t even worry about that” – Newly crowned 2-time world champion fears no competition from Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen took a surprising pole at the Brazil GP qualifying as the rain hindered the Q3 session. Going into the sprint race, the Haas driver will share the front row with 2-time world champion Max Verstappen.

While Magnussen revealed that he is planning a maximum attack on the Dutchman in his underperforming car, Verstappen said he is not even worried about competition from Haas.

With high chances of rain predicted during the sprint race, it is expected to be a challenging run for the drivers but the Red Bull ace is a master of rain.

Even though Verstappen’s qualifying in Brazil did not go the way he wanted to, he thinks that the team will do just fine heading into the Sprint after securing the front row.

The newly crowned 2-time champion faced problems with understeer and the set-up of his car.

How Kevin Magnussen sealed the pole in qualifying?

As the Q3 session took off, Magnussen was the first driver to take his car out on the track and he set a benchmark. This happened right before Mercedes’ George Russell beached his W13 causing a red flag followed by heavy rain pouring down on the track.

After that, it was pretty much just about waiting in the garage for the Haas F1 team for the time of the Q3 session to run out. As it happened, Magnussen cemented the pole position and brought home Haas’ maiden pole.

The Dane says he was an arrogant kid during his debut

Magnussen debuted with McLaren in the 2014 season and at the time he had secured a podium. After his pole position in Brazil, there has been a lot of comparison between the two career highlights.

But the Danish driver said that the current achievement feels better than the one he achieved back then. He revealed that back in 2014 he was an arrogant little kid and didn’t know what to expect.

Speaking about attacking Red Bull with the front-row start in the Sprint race, the Haas driver said that he is just going to have fun and enjoy the pole position.

