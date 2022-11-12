“It’s been a long time” – After 140 Race starts Kevin Magnussen secures sensational pole in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen gave all F1 fans the shock of the season after claiming the pole position on Friday’s Qualifying session ahead of the 2022 Brazilian GP. The Dane was elated and he himself could not believe that he had achieved the impossible.

Magnussen becomes the first Danish polesitter and the 6th driver to secure a Pole this season. Since his debut in 2014, he has raced 140 races. And finally, he ends the wait in Sao Paolo.

Kevin will be joined by Max Verstappen in the front row for the 100 KM sprint race on Saturday. The finishing order of this will determine the starting grid for the main race on Sunday.

The Danish racer needs to put in a sensational performance on Saturday to start on the front row. And has to keep the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari at bay. But for now, he can enjoy the impossible feat achieved.

Kevin Magnussen was at the ‘right place, right time’

Kevin Magnussen was aided by the incoming rain. Right before the showers hit Interlagos, Kevin set the first time for the session. He set a time of 1:11.674 securing the provisional pole.

K-Mag was overjoyed when his engineers announced that he was on the pole. But somehow managed to calm himself down. He explained his emotions after the sessions, “It’s been a long time. I still can’t believe it.”

He adds, “The team did a phenomenal job to put me out there as the first car on the track. And it was starting to rain. So, the most important part was to get the best part of the track for me.”

The time set by Magnussen was crucial as moments later George Russell would hit the barriers, bringing out a Red Flag. The sessions stopped and it became difficult to beat Magnussen’s time in Wet conditions.

“You have to go for it. The car was strong and we were in contention for Q3 and looking good enough for that. The most important part was to get out as the first car and take the best part of the track.”

Haas makes history with a pole in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen beat Max Verstappen by 0.204s to become the 106th Pole sitter in the history of F1. But the Dane had broken the news 8 years before after his brilliant debut in the 2014 Australian GP.

In his first-ever F1 race, Kevin secured a P2 in Albert Park. Since then, the Dane has had many ups and downs leading up to this season. And he shares how far he has come in his journey as a driver.

K-Mag said, “I came into this sport like an arrogant little kid and since then had a lot of lessons. Showing how difficult it is in this sport and now I am in pole position. So I’ve just got to enjoy it.”

The pole also means a whole lot to Haas, who finished rock bottom in the constructor’s standings in 2021 with 0 points. Magnussen was sacked from the team after 2020. He made a surprise return this season to replace Nikita Mazepin, but no high hopes.

Haas make history by breaking the longest wait to secure a pole position by a team. They become the first Ferrari-powered customer team to secure a pole position since Sebastian Vettel with Toro Rosso in Monza 2008.

Haas also become the first American team to secure an F1 pole. And Magnussen will start on the pole while their owner Gene Haas celebrates his 70th birthday on Saturday.

Magnussen hopes he can have a great outing in the Sprint race with his “little white Haas car on pole position.” But Haas and co can enjoy their victory!

