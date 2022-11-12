“Mick Schumacher needs to gain a few positions”: Guenther Steiner on what he expects from 23-year-old Haas driver at Interlagos Sprint Race

The troubles don’t seem to be going away for 2020 F2 Champion Mick Schumacher. It is heavily rumored that he will be losing his Haas seat in the coming few weeks, but he was focused on finishing the season on a high. Unfortunately, things did not go his way at the penultimate qualifying session of the 2022 campaign.

There was a contrast in emotions at the Haas garage after qualifying at Interlagos. Kevin Magnussen’s side of the garage was ecstatic as the Dane took his first-ever F1 pole position. Schumacher’s side, meanwhile, was not happy after the German driver crashed out of Q1 in last position. Finishing P20 in qualifying on pace when Schumacher’s teammate Magnussen finished P1, certainly won’t do him any favors in terms of keeping his seat for 2023.

Team principal Guenther Steiner expects a much better performance from Schumacher at the F1 Sprint on Saturday. He has an opportunity to gain some positions ahead of the main race on Sunday, and that’s exactly what Steiner wants him to do.

Mick Schumacher was very hesitant during qualifying at Interlagos

Magnussen’s pole position was certainly a huge moment in Haas’ short F1 history. The 30-year-old was adamant that he was going to go for a win on Saturday, despite having Max Verstappen start right next to him on the front row.

On the other hand, Schumacher will have to fight his way up the field if he wants to start the Sao Paolo GP from a decent grid position. Steiner revealed after the session that Schumacher was very hesitant to go all out during his flying laps. This is because they had just changed to dry compound tires.

Steiner on Schumacher: I think he needs to gain a few positions tomorrow for the race on Sunday. He will do the usual. I think when he went out today , he was a little bit too hesitant to put a lap down becasue we just changed to dry tyres. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) November 11, 2022

“I think he needs to gain a few positions tomorrow for the race on Sunday,” the Haas boss said. “He will do the usual. I think when he went out today, he was a little bit too hesitant to put a lap down because we just changed to dry tyres.”

Where will Schumacher be in 2023?

Schumacher’s 2022 season did not turn out the way he would have hoped it to. He did earn his first ever points finishes at Austria and Silverstone, but overall, Magnussen has outperformed him. The latter insists that his young teammate is only getting better and deserves to stay in F1. Haas’ owner Gene Haas on the other hand, does not think so.

Both Haas and Steiner have criticized Schumacher previously for his crashes at the start of the season which cost them a lot of money. The team owner stated that it wasn’t easy running a team when their driver keeps adding to the bill with the accidents.

As of now, it’s most likely that Nico Hulkenberg will replace Schumacher at Haas in 2023. The German’s plans in case that unfolds, is yet to be revealed.