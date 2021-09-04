“I don’t expect it to be an easy race”– Max Verstappen points fundamental struggles at Zandvoort

“I don’t expect it to be an easy race”– Max Verstappen talks about issues he faced at Zandvoort despite sealing a pole over there.

For the first time, Max Verstappen performed in a Formula 1 race in the Netherlands- his home nation, and he got a massive reception, which obviously would have boosted his morale.

This season, the Dutchman sealed yet another pole and seemed to be the favourite to win the race on Sunday. Though, he thinks it will be a tough race by highlighting few issues.