“I don’t expect it to be an easy race”– Max Verstappen points fundamental struggles at Zandvoort

“I don’t expect it to be an easy race”– Max Verstappen talks about issues he faced at Zandvoort despite sealing a pole over there.
For the first time, Max Verstappen performed in a Formula 1 race in the Netherlands- his home nation, and he got a massive reception, which obviously would have boosted his morale.
This season, the Dutchman sealed yet another pole and seemed to be the favourite to win the race on Sunday. Though, he thinks it will be a tough race by highlighting few issues.
“It’s an amazing feeling to get pole position here,” said Verstappen amid huge cheers from his orange-clad home support. The crowd is incredible and today was also very enjoyable.”
“The car was very nice to drive and this track in qualifying, once the fuel comes out, it’s really cool. It’s the best starting position, we know passing is difficult, and I don’t expect it to be an easy race around here.”
“A lot of laps and the tyres are struggling through the high-speed. But today was good so of course I hope we can finish it off tomorrow.”
Lewis Hamilton in awe of Orange Army and Max Verstappen
While Verstappen sealed the pole, Lewis Hamilton was right behind him and reflecting on that; the Briton praised his rival while also hailed the fans at the venue, even though he faced some jeers while he was giving the post-qualifying interview.
“I want to say a big thank you to all the orange fans here, the Dutch fans. What an amazing venue, what an amazing track, I do really love coming to this country, and I do appreciate the welcome. Great sporting fans here.
“Max did an amazing lap and I was so close, I was trying to catch him. With yesterday’s session missed it made it a bit more difficult of a day but I gave it absolutely everything. But he did an absolutely fantastic lap.”