“I Don’t Go into a Race Day Having a Different Target”: Charles Leclerc Had Eyes Set on Win Despite P4 Start in Monza

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari came to Monza hoping to replicate the success of the Monaco GP. Although the Scuderia didn’t have the fastest car, the Monza circuit with traction zones and long straights suited the Ferrari. Nonetheless, despite starting on the second row of the grid, the Monegasque had his eyes set on the win.

Leclerc qualified P4 for the Italian GP behind the two McLarens and George Russell. However, the Ferrari driver was just a tenth away from the pole-sitter time, giving hope for a better result on race day. Monegasque was visibly disappointed after the Italian GP qualifying and wanted more.

Magical moments at Monza ✨ Here’s the moment Charles Leclerc added to his home win in Monaco, with another for Ferrari in Italy #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/d8lWa6o3h2 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2024

Leclerc uploaded a video on his YouTube channel as he drove himself and his brother Arthur Leclerc to the Monza track. Monegasque explained how he wasn’t content with the P4 qualifying and his brother counter-questioned as to what the Ferrari driver’s expectations and target for the race were.

Leclerc said, “Raceday. Starting P4. Not the most exciting position but hoping for a very exciting race.” When asked about his aim for the race, he added, “To win. I don’t go into race day having a different target other than winning. Hopefully, that would be the case today as we would give our best.”

Leclerc had a great race in Monza and went on to win the Italian GP in front of the Tifosi.

“Means more than others”: Leclerc about the Monza GP win

The Monegasque had a great start off the line and overtook Russell going into Turn 1 chicane. As he approached the next corner, Piastri and Norris compromised each other’s exit and Leclerc took the opportunity to pass the Briton. A strategic masterclass of a one-stop would lead the Ferrari driver to victory.

After the race, Leclerc explained how a win in Monza is always special as he said, “It’s very special. A win as I said many times. Every win awards the same points but they are to, emotionally speaking, mean more than others, and it’s Monza and Monaco. And we’ve won both of those races this year. So it’s great.”

However, despite the two wins this season, Leclerc is too far behind Verstappen and Norris to fight for the driver’s championship. Yet, the Monegasque pushed his team after the race to keep up the good form for the remaining races.