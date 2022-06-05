“I don’t have the motivation for that”– Max Verstappen admits he won’t be too much involved with F1 after his racing career

Max Verstappen admits that he won’t be much involved in F1 as a team leader or an analyst once he retires from his racing career.

Just like any other sport, former drivers have returned to F1 to take up several roles. Be it, team advisors, commentators or analysts, many great drivers have decided to remain within the sport even if not racing.

However, Max Verstappen, who is deemed as one of the greatest F1 talents ever says he doesn’t see himself in such roles. He claims that he doesn’t have enough motivation to ee himself taking up such roles.

Therefore, he admits that his role in F1 will only be limited as a race driver. Further from it, he doesn’t think any role is appropriate for him in the sport.

“You won’t see me back as an analyst or in a team role. Really not,” said Verstappen to Formule1.nl. “I don’t have the motivation for that either.”

Max Verstappen aiming for the second championship win

In 2021, Verstappen managed to bag his first championship after a controversial race in Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman in 2022 is once again the favourite to land the championship.

However, this time his main competitor is not Lewis Hamilton but Ferrari Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque has been spearheading their campaign after their resurgence to the top this year.

Leclerc had an impactful start to the season, but three straight wins by Verstappen have brought the latter back at the top of the standings. Though with a marginal difference.

With over 15 races more to go, the season is getting spicier and may end up having several battles between the two young drivers. The two have been arch-rivals since their karting days, and their understanding of each other is reflected on the track.

