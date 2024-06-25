“I Don’t Know How He Hasn’t Lost His License”: Alex Albon Reveals George Russell Is the Worst Driver

Having raced alongside George Russell throughout his youth, Alex Albon shares a strong bond with the Brit. The two are thick as thieves and often spend their precious off-track time together. One of the activities they do is drive together during the European half of the calendar. During these drives, the Williams man has been acquainted with Russell’s on-road driving skills. Based on his personal experience, he made a serious but cheeky claim against him.

Albon in a public forum revealed he and Russell take road trips from Monza or Imola to other European circuits which are accessible by road. During these trips, he has come to believe that the Mercedes man is the worst driver in the world. In fact, as seen in a YouTube video, he even expressed his shock at the fact that the Brit still hasn’t lost his license.

The Williams man confessed, “George is really scary. So from Monza or Imola we sometimes drive from here back up to Italy. He is the worst driver in the world. I don’t know how he hasn’t lost his license but there you go.”

Alex Albon and George Russell’s banter is everything. pic.twitter.com/ECSUV38fI8 — FirstSportz F1 (@FirstsportzF1) February 22, 2024

There could be truth in the statement with F1 drivers notoriously infamous for driving at high speeds on roads. However, this could also be part of the omnipresent banter between the old mates.

Albon often pokes fun at Russell in various aspects of life, especially his shirtless social media pictures. However, there could be some truth in his statement as the 26-year-old has sadly built a negative reputation surrounding his driving.

George Russell becomes a victim of his aggressiveness after his Canadian GP was full of errors

For someone in the sixth year of their F1 career and being considered as one of the most talented drivers on the grid, Russell makes a lot of mistakes. This scenario was highlighted during the recent Canadian GP. The Mercedes man started the race from pole position in arguably the fastest car on the track. However, he could only occupy the last position on the podium.

This was all down to his individual errors during the race where he lost positions to Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in one corner. He ran wide while defending against the McLaren man which allowed the reigning champion to pass.

Russell made further mistakes in the race to ensure he could not finish above P3. These errors are still part of his racing caliber which is hampering his reputation among the current drivers.

P3 in Canada First pole and podium of the year. Gave it absolutely everything, one too many mistakes potentially cost us a shot for victory but very proud of the progress we’re making as a team, thank you all. Full focus on Barcelona pic.twitter.com/cYCXBqbhEy — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 9, 2024

His unforced crash with Valtteri Bottas in 2021 proves it’s not a recent habit as well. In fact, it’s the Brit’s aggressiveness that often does not play out in his favor. Based on these incidents, there might be some truth in Albon’s statement. However, it’s the racing on the track that matters and not on the road for the King’s Lynn native.