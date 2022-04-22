“I don’t know. It’s not a secret”– Sebastian Vettel unsure about his future with Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel is unsure about his future with Aston Martin as the team’s performance in 2022 has been underwhelming.

The 2022 season hasn’t been ideal for Aston Martin. Sebastian Vettel, who missed the first two races of the season, had to retire on his first appearance of the season.

On the other hand, his teammate Lance Stroll also ended out of points. Thus, the Silverstone team had a big blank out of Melbourne, and they are yet to score a point this season. So far the only team who have no points in their bank.

This situation casts doubt over Sebastian Vettel’s future in Aston Martin. The alliance between the two haven’t been near to what has been expected. Talking about his future with the team, Vettel clarifies that he will extend his stay after analysing the team’s performances in 2022.

“As I said, I don’t know. It’s no a secret, it will depend obviously how things go this year and we’ll take it from there,” said Vettel to the media on Friday.

Sebastian Vettel is happy for Ferrari

Vettel, before Aston Martin, was a star at Ferrari. The partnership between the two came to an end after the 2020 season. That year, Ferrari didn’t have a car even to survive a midfield battle.

But two years later, the Prancing horses have produced a championship-worthy car. Vettel, in response, claims that he is immensely happy for his former team, which is currently leading the championship table after three races.

“I am very happy for Ferrari,” said Vettel. “I still have a lot of contact with the people there and I know how hard they work and how committed they are.”

Though Vettel had his chances to bag his fifth career championship when he was at Ferrari, costly mistakes and Mercedes’ dominance denied him scoring on those opportunities.

In 2018, Vettel gave his best challenge to Hamilton to win the championship, but it couldn’t happen. In 2019, Ferrari yet again had a fast car, but a decree by FIA after an investigation on Ferrari cost them the pace, and Mercedes took away the title that year.

Finally, moving on from those predicaments, Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is ready to compete for the championship once again.

