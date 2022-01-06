“I don’t know what he’s got in mind” – Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto reveals timeline of contract extension talks with ‘Mr. Consistent’ Carlos Sainz

“I don’t know what he’s got in mind” – Mattia Binotto is confident the contract extension talks with Carlos Sainz will go on smoothly.

Carlos Sainz had a standout campaign in his debut season with Ferrari, finishing P5 overall. Crucially, he finished ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Sainz and Leclerc currently form the most stable team in the grid, which bodes well for the iconic team yet to win a title for more than a decade now.

Michael Schumacher with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. Past, present and future❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZElfCynWQa — Isa¹⁶ (@isailottleclerc) December 29, 2021

Sainz is expected to extend his stay with the Italian giants beyond next season, something boss Mattia Binotto is optimistic about. He is aware it is going to be an easy decision, but wants to hear out the former McLaren man before tying him down.

“It will be, I think, an easy discussion, no doubt. But so far we have not started. I would like to sit down with him, I’ve not started yet the discussion with him.

“I don’t know what he’s got in mind as well as him, Carlos, as a driver. So today, there is not an answer to that.

“First I would like to understand how he’s pleased, have a review of him with the season and look together to the future.

“As we said I think in the last race, we will discuss through the winter time the extension of his contract.

“We’ll sit down with time and try to understand. Certainly I think he did very well during the season, [we are] very happy the way that he has integrated, the way that he has been performing on-track and during the race weekends.

“So no doubt that we’ll sit down and try to find an agreement. That will be part of the winter period.”

